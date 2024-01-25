Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wisconsin Republicans set to pass bill banning abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy

Jan 25, 2024, 8:23 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin state Assembly were poised Thursday to pass a bill that would call for a binding statewide referendum to ban abortion after 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Current Wisconsin law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The bill’s supporters say closing the window after 14 weeks could save more fetuses from death. The proposal would set up a statewide referendum during April’s election asking voters whether the 14-week prohibition should take effect. If approved, the bill would take effect the day after the results are certified.

The Assembly was scheduled to vote on the bill during a floor session set to begin Thursday morning. Approval would send the proposal to the Senate. It’s unclear whether it has enough support to pass that chamber; Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said earlier this month that it would be hard for his caucus to come together around an abortion bill that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will just veto. Evers has all but pledged to veto the measure if it reaches his desk, saying repeatedly that he won’t sign any bill that restricts reproductive health care.

Regardless, even introducing the bill could earn Assembly Republicans points with the state’s conservative base. Democrats have parlayed anger over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in 2022 to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide, into big election wins across the nation.

That dynamic was in full force last year in Wisconsin, where Janet Protasiewicz won a state Supreme Court seat after repeatedly announcing on the campaign trail that she supports abortion rights. Her victory handed liberal justices a 4-3 majority on the high court.

Making matters worse for Republicans, a Dane County judge ruled this past summer that Wisconsin’s 174-year-old ban on abortion prohibits feticide — an attempt to kill an unborn child — but not abortions. Planned Parenthood, which had ceased providing abortion services following the U.S. Supreme Court decision, resumed operations in September following the Dane County ruling.

The case is on appeal and likely will end up before the state Supreme Court. Republicans will have tough time persuading Protasiewicz and the rest of the liberal majority to reinstate the abortion ban in full.

United States News

FILE - Apple's App Store icon is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore, March 19, 2018. Apple has unvei...

Associated Press

Apple will open iPhone to alternative app stores, lower fees in Europe to comply with regulations

Apple has unveiled a sweeping plan to tear down some of the competitive barriers that it has built around its lucrative iPhone franchise. The announcement Thursday comes as it moves to comply with upcoming European regulations aimed at giving consumers the choice to use alternative app stores. The overhaul, scheduled to take effect in early […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Louisville police are accused of wrongful arrest and excessive force against a Black man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 21-year-old Black man has filed a lawsuit accusing officers in the embattled police department of Kentucky’s largest city of wrongful arrest and excessive force. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Jahmael Benedict last year as he walked along a sidewalk in the vicinity of a stolen vehicle, attorneys […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Family of woman killed in alligator attack sues housing company alleging negligence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The family of a Florida woman killed by an alligator last year as she walked her dog in her backyard is suing the housing complex’s owner, alleging its employees fed the gator and didn’t have it removed from the neighborhood retention pond. The family of Gloria Serge filed suit […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Artist who performed nude in 2010 Marina Abramovic exhibition sues MoMA over sexual assault claims

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A performer who appeared naked in a show by world-renowned performance artist Marina Abramovic at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art is suing the museum, saying it failed to take action after he was sexually assaulted multiple times by attendees during the performances nearly 14 years ago. The suit was […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A bear was killed by a hunter months after it captivated a Michigan neighborhood

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 350-pound black bear that perched for hours in a tree, causing a Mother’s Day spectacle last spring in northern Michigan, was killed by a hunter, authorities said. “It makes me sad, because I was just envisioning it living peacefully in the forest somewhere, thriving as a bear does,” said […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

White officer should go to trial in slaying of Black motorist, Michigan appeals court rules

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former police officer in western Michigan should go to trial for a murder charge in the 2022 killing of a Black motorist, the state Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. The court said in it’s 2-1 opinion that it agrees there was “at least sufficient evidence presented” at Christopher Schurr’s […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Wisconsin Republicans set to pass bill banning abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy