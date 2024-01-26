Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye teen arrested after being caught with stolen handgun, ammunition

Jan 25, 2024, 8:00 PM

Side by side of gun found in teens car and of Buckeye police photos....

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after he was caught with a firearm and ammunition during a traffic stop in Buckeye. (Buckeye Police Photo, File)

(Buckeye Police Photo, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy was arrested earlier this week after he was caught with a firearm and ammunition during a traffic stop in Buckeye, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday near Watson and Yuma roads, the Buckeye Police Department said.

When they arrived, officers found no one had been injured, police said.

After canvassing the area, they also found spent shell casings, and received a suspect and vehicle description.

Not long after, the suspect vehicle was spotted leaving the neighborhood and crossing several lanes without signaling, prompting an officer to conduct a traffic stop, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The four occupants in the vehicle were asked to get out after a second officer saw an ammunition magazine in the back seat area, police said. One of the occupants, a 16-year-old, initially refused.

Investigators said the teenager was sitting on top of a stolen handgun and had an ammunition magazine in his pants pocket.

The suspect was arrested on weapons misconduct charges.

An investigation into the shots-fired incident is ongoing.

