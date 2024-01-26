PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy was arrested earlier this week after he was caught with a firearm and ammunition during a traffic stop in Buckeye, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday near Watson and Yuma roads, the Buckeye Police Department said.

When they arrived, officers found no one had been injured, police said.

After canvassing the area, they also found spent shell casings, and received a suspect and vehicle description.

Not long after, the suspect vehicle was spotted leaving the neighborhood and crossing several lanes without signaling, prompting an officer to conduct a traffic stop, police said.

The four occupants in the vehicle were asked to get out after a second officer saw an ammunition magazine in the back seat area, police said. One of the occupants, a 16-year-old, initially refused.

Investigators said the teenager was sitting on top of a stolen handgun and had an ammunition magazine in his pants pocket.

The suspect was arrested on weapons misconduct charges.

An investigation into the shots-fired incident is ongoing.

