PHOENIX – A Phoenix man was killed in a collision after allegedly running a red light in Chandler on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Riggs and Lindsay Roads around 10:45 p.m., the Chandler Police Department said.

Justin Bradley, 36, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and died after being transported to a hospital.

Investigators determined that Bradley was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on Riggs and went through a red light. The truck then struck a Kia sedan that was heading north on Lindsay, police said.

The driver of the Kia sustained minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Speed and impairment are suspected as factors in the crash, police said.

