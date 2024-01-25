Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man killed in collision after allegedly running red light in Chandler

Jan 25, 2024, 7:30 AM

Blurry image of an emergency vehicle or ambulance with lights on at night...

A Phoenix man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Chandler on Tuesday night, Jan. 23, 2024. (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Phoenix man was killed in a collision after allegedly running a red light in Chandler on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Riggs and Lindsay Roads around 10:45 p.m., the Chandler Police Department said.

Justin Bradley, 36, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and died after being transported to a hospital.

Investigators determined that Bradley was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on Riggs and went through a red light. The truck then struck a Kia sedan that was heading north on Lindsay, police said.

The driver of the Kia sustained minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Speed and impairment are suspected as factors in the crash, police said.

