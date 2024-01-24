Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

State seeks to dismiss death penalty for man accused of killing Indianapolis cop

Jan 24, 2024, 4:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors sought Wednesday to dismiss death penalty charges against a man charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer in 2020 because doctors have found him to be mentally ill.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to dismiss its request for a death sentence against Elliahs Dorsey, who is accused of fatally shooting Officer Breann Leath of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department while she responded to a domestic violence call.

The motion came after the prosecutors reviewed psychiatric evaluations of Dorsey from two court-appointed doctors, the office said.

“The United States Constitution forbids the execution of mentally ill defendants. Based on all the available evidence, the State has determined that it is constitutionally prohibited from seeking the death penalty,” it said in a news release.

Leath, 24, and three other officers were responding to a domestic violence call involving Dorsey when she was shot twice in the head through the door of an Indianapolis apartment, police have said.

Dorsey faces charges of murder, four counts of attempted murder, criminal confinement and battery resulting in bodily injury.

A telephone message seeking comment on the prosecutor’s motion was left with Dorsey’s attorney.

Jury selection already has begun for the trial, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 12.

United States News

FILE - People sign "I love you" while gathered at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's mass shoot...

Associated Press

Commission probing response to Maine mass shooting will hear from sheriff’s office

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A commission investigating a mass shooting that killed 18 people in Maine last year is scheduled to hear Thursday from a police agency that had contact with the shooter before he committed the killings. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and state Attorney General Aaron Frey assembled the commission to review the events […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Law enforcement officers in New Jersey kill man during shootout while trying to make felony arrest

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in New Jersey killed a man in a shootout Wednesday while trying to arrest him on several felony charges, authorities said. Officers with a regional task force of the U.S. Marshals Service and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives attempted to execute […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Seattle will pay $10 million to protesters who said police used excessive force during 2020 protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle has agreed to pay $10 million to 50 demonstrators who sued over the police department’s heavy-handed response to racial justice protests in 2020, in a settlement announced by attorneys from both sides Wednesday. The protesters were among tens of thousands who rallied downtown and in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for weeks […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

YouTuber accused topping 150 mph on his motorcycle on Colorado interstate wanted on multiple charges

DENVER (AP) — A motorcyclist who authorities say posted a video of himself on YouTube speeding from Colorado Springs to the Denver metro area on Interstate 25 in 20 minutes — a trip that typically takes about an hour — is wanted on multiple charges. Rendon Dietzmann, a 32-year-old from Texas, recorded himself Sept. 28 […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

HP Enterprise discloses hack by suspected state-backed Russian hackers

BOSTON (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise disclosed Wednesday that suspected state-backed Russian hackers broke into its cloud-based email system and stole data from cybersecurity and other employees. The provider of information technology products and services said in a Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory filing that it was informed of the intrusion on Jan. 12. It […]

5 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night ...

Associated Press

Biden and Trump shift campaign focus from primaries to November

Despite being just two states into the primary, Biden and Trump are both shift the focus of their campaigns to match up in November.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

State seeks to dismiss death penalty for man accused of killing Indianapolis cop