UNITED STATES NEWS

Police identify relationships between suspect and family members slain in Chicago suburb

Jan 24, 2024, 3:59 PM

Police work a scene, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Joliet, Ill., after multiple people were shot and ki...

Police work a scene, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Joliet, Ill., after multiple people were shot and killed over two days at three locations in the Chicago suburbs. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Seven family members who were slain over the weekend in a Chicago suburb were the mother, brother, three sisters, aunt and uncle of the suspect, who later fatally shot himself during a confrontation with police in Texas, authorities said Wednesday.

Joliet police said via Facebook that the victims killed by 23-year-old Romeo Nance in two homes Sunday were Tamaeka Nance, 47, his mother; brother Joshua Nance, 31; sister Alexandria Nance, 20; two younger sisters, ages 16 and 14; aunt Christine Esters, 38; and uncle William Esters II, 35.

Another man, 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare, was fatally shot outside an apartment building. Nance is believed to have randomly fired at him and also another man, who was wounded in the leg on a residential street, after killing his family members, police said.

The victims were found Sunday and Monday, according to authorities. No motive has yet been provided.

Nance died Monday evening after U.S. Marshals located him near Natalia, Texas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio and more than 1,000 miles (1,690 kilometers) from Joliet.

Sheriff Randy Brown of Medina County said his office received a call earlier that day about a suspect in the killings heading into the county on Interstate 35. Brown said he believes Nance was trying to reach Mexico, which is about 120 miles (200 kilometers) south of Natalia along the interstate.

Officers from multiple agencies confronted Nance, Brown said.

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans told reporters Tuesday that authorities had no evidence of a motive in the killings.

“We can’t get inside his head,” Evans said. “We just don’t have any clue as to why he did what he did.”

President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden, were praying for the families of the victims “and for the broader community devastated by these tragic shootings.”

