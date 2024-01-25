Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Backpage’s Michael Lacey to face retrial in Phoenix for selling sex ads

Jan 24, 2024, 7:00 PM

Former Backpage.com owner Michael Lacey appears on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen...

Former Backpage.com owner Michael Lacey appears on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen,File)

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen,File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX — Federal prosecutors in Arizona said Tuesday they will retry a co-founder of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com on dozens of prostitution facilitation and money laundering charges that alleged he participated in a scheme to sell sex ads.

A jury in mid-November 2023 convicted Michael Lacey of one count of international concealment money laundering, acquitted him on another money laundering count and deadlocked on 84 other charges.

That marked the second trial for Lacey, whose first trial ended in a mistrial after a judge concluded in 2021 that prosecutors had too many references to child sex trafficking in a case where no one faced such a charge.

On Tuesday, prosecutors filed a formal notice of retrial in federal court in Phoenix in compliance with a deadline U.S. Judge Diane Humetewa set in an order on Jan. 10.

RELATED STORIES

“The United States files this notice of intent to retry Defendant Michael Lacy on the 84 counts for which the jury was unable to reach a verdict and requests that the court set the case for retrial,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino wrote in the five-page notice.

Lacey’s lawyer, Paul Cambria, declined comment just after the notice was filed late Tuesday.

“I have none at the moment,” he told The Associated Press.

Lacey, 75, was previously tried on a total of 86 criminal counts in the case against him and four other Backpage employees.

John Brunst, Backpage’s chief financial officer, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to violate the Travel Act — a federal law barring the use of interstate commerce to facilitate prostitution in violation of state laws — and more than 30 money laundering counts.

Scott Spear, executive vice president for the site, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to violate the Travel Act, more than a dozen counts of facilitation of prostitution and about 20 money laundering counts.

Two other former Backpage employees were acquitted of a conspiracy charge and dozens of counts of facilitation of prostitution.

Before launching Backpage, Lacey founded the Phoenix New Times weekly newspaper with James Larkin, who was charged in the case and died by suicide in late July about a week before the second trial against Backpage’s operators was scheduled to begin.

Lacey and Larkin held ownership interests in other weeklies such as The Village Voice and ultimately sold their newspapers in 2013. But they held onto Backpage, which authorities say generated $500 million in prostitution-related revenue from its inception in 2004 until 2018, when it was shut down by the government.

Prosecutors had argued that Backpage’s operators ignored warnings to stop running prostitution ads, some involving children. The operators were accused of giving free ads to sex workers and cultivating arrangements with others who worked in the sex trade to get them to post ads with the company.

Backpage’s operators said they never allowed ads for sex and assigned employees and automated tools to try to delete such ads. Their legal team maintained the content on the site was protected by the First Amendment.

Prosecutors also said Lacey used cryptocurrency and wired money to foreign bank accounts to launder revenues earned from the site’s ad sales after banks raised concerns that they were being used for illegal purposes.

A U.S. Government Accountability Office report released in June 2021 said the FBI’s ability to identify victims and sex traffickers had decreased significantly after Backpage was seized by the government, because law enforcement was familiar with the site and Backpage was generally responsive to requests for information.

In 2018, the site’s sales and marketing director, Dan Hyer, had pleaded guilty to conspiring to facilitate prostitution and acknowledged he participated in a scheme to give free ads to prostitutes to win over their business. Ferrer also pleaded guilty to a separate federal conspiracy case in Arizona and to state money laundering charges in California.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Ruben Lupe Garza, left, is accused of shooting a Symba, right, a two-year-old German Shepard. (Mari...

Serena O'Sullivan

Convicted Phoenix murderer indicted for animal cruelty and possessing firearm

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell discussed two suspected animal abusers, Ruben Garza and Lester Richmond, on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Preston Lord murder investigation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Rachel Mitchell updates public on Preston Lord murder investigation, tells reporters to be patient

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell updated reporters on her office's progress in its Preston Lord murder investigation Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Three suspects were arrested Jan. 24, 2024 for their roles in 2022 Gilbert teen violence cases. (Gi...

KTAR.com

3 suspects arrested in Gilbert youth violence cases from 2022

Three suspects were arrested Wednesday in Gilbert for their roles in youth violence cases from 2022, authorities said.

4 hours ago

A dune buggy is one of the purchases ESA money won't get you. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Here are some recent Arizona school voucher expense requests that were rejected

The Arizona Department of Education has released some universal school voucher expense requests that were denied amid criticism from Gov. Katie Hobbs over usage of funding from the program.

5 hours ago

Mugshot of Tyler Strocchia, who is accused of sexual conduct with a minor and drug offenses in Gilb...

KTAR.com

22-year-old Gilbert man accused of sex with minors, drug-related crimes

A 22-year-old Gilbert man faces a slew of felony charges for allegedly having sex with two underage girls and committing drug-related crimes.

7 hours ago

Frontier Airlines plane....

KTAR.com

Frontier Airlines adding routes from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Los Angeles, St. Louis

Frontier Airlines added two new routes to its lineup that passengers will be able to board at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix as soon as April.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Backpage’s Michael Lacey to face retrial in Phoenix for selling sex ads