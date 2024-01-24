PHOENIX – A 22-year-old Gilbert man faces a slew of felony charges for allegedly having sex with two underage girls and committing drug-related crimes, authorities said.

Tyler Strocchia was arrested on Tuesday and booked into Maricopa County jail on multiple counts, including sexual conduct with a minor and possessing marijuana and narcotics for sale.

He isn’t eligible for bond because he already was on felony release.

What is Tyler Strocchia accused of doing?

Strocchia was the subject of three criminal investigations before his arrest, the Gilbert Police Department said.

It started Jan. 11, when police received a report from a woman who found evidence of a relationship between Strocchia and her 15-year-old daughter, according to court documents.

Investigators then uncovered evidence of a prior relationship between Strocchia and a girl who was 16 at the time, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.

What are the details of Gilbert drug investigation?

Police already had an eye on Strocchia for allegedly using social media to market marijuana, alcohol and nicotine vapes to high school students.

An undercover detective made contact with Strocchia online in October 2023 and attempted to set up a marijuana purchase.

After Strocchia didn’t show up for several arranged meetings, he allegedly sold an undercover detective 28 grams of marijuana for $155 in Scottsdale on Jan. 11, according to the probable cause statement. The currency used was marked.

Gilbert police served a search warrant at Strocchia’s home on Tuesday and took him into custody without incident.

Detectives found drugs and paraphernalia used to weigh and package it for sale, along with nearly $20,000 in cash. The money included the marked currency from the undercover transaction.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.