Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Officer shoots suspect who stabbed 2 with knife outside Atlanta train station, authorities say

Jan 24, 2024, 12:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A transit officer shot a man outside a downtown Atlanta train station on Wednesday after he stabbed two people and then attacked the officer, stabbing him in the hand, authorities said.

The suspect, who was not identified, and the first two stabbing victims were in stable condition, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesperson Stephany Fisher said in an email. The officer received stitches to the hand.

Fisher said the officer saw the suspect wielding a knife and stabbing the two people in a bus shelter area outside the Five Points transit station around 11 a.m. Officials said the suspect then charged the officer, who fired his weapon twice and stopped the attack.

The Five Points station in the heart of downtown Atlanta is a transfer hub linking several commuter rail lines and additional shuttle bus connections.

United States News

Associated Press

Bill to allow referendum on northern Virginia casino advances in legislature

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Legislation that would allow a referendum on a casino in the northern Virginia suburbs of the nation’s capital cleared a hurdle Wednesday when a state Senate committee voted to advance the bill. The bill would allow Fairfax County to hold a referendum on placing a casino, as well as a […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

15-year-old to be tried as adult in sexual assault, slaying of girl, 10

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — The case of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into woods will remain in adult court, a judge has ruled. Chippewa County Judge Steven Gibbs, in a 22-page decision issued Monday, sided with the state in ruling that court proceedings in the slaying […]

25 minutes ago

FILE - A charging station outside a Honda dealership on Nov. 12, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Th...

Associated Press

Biden vetoes GOP measure that aimed to block White House policy on foreign content in EV chargers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed a Republican measure that would have blocked a White House waiver that allows some foreign-made content in federally funded chargers for electric vehicles. The White House said the GOP plan would actually block made-in-America requirements, since it would revert U.S. policy to a 1980s rule that […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bounty hunter sentenced to 10 years in prison for abducting Missouri woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A bounty hunter from Louisiana was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for kidnapping a suburban St. Louis woman, an abduction he claimed was part of his job. A federal jury in St. Louis in September convicted 45-year-old Wayne Lozier of the New Orleans area on charges of kidnapping and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio bans gender-affirming care and restricts transgender athletes despite GOP governor’s veto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has banned gender-affirming care for minors and restricted transgender women’s and girls’ participation on sports teams, a move that has families of transgender children scrambling over how best to care for them. The Republican-dominated Senate voted Wednesday to override GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto. The new law bans gender-affirming surgeries […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge in a bribery case against Honolulu’s former top prosecutor is suddenly recusing himself

HONOLULU (AP) — A month before the start of a bribery trial against Honolulu’s former top prosecutor, the judge who has been presiding over the case since 2022 is unexpectedly recusing himself. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright issued an order Wednesday morning rescuing himself in the case against former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro. […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Officer shoots suspect who stabbed 2 with knife outside Atlanta train station, authorities say