Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

JIM SHARPE

Can we please skip Arizona’s upcoming Presidential Preference Election?

Jan 24, 2024, 3:00 PM

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

Is the inevitability of a Trump vs. Biden redux an opportunity for Arizonans to save some dough?

Hmmm… I’ll list money-saving as a “maybe.” But I’m going with a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch as a 99% certainty. At least it is following Republican Nikki Haley’s loss to Trump in the New Hampshire primary.

(The reason I’m not going with 100%? These guys are so old I can’t say with enough certainty that they’ll live long enough to make it to Election Day.)

Haley’s “Pick-Me-Instead-of-Trump” argument hinges on the belief that if you want a Republican to replace Joe Biden in the White House, you need to pick somebody who can defeat Biden — and guess who was defeated by Biden in the last election? (Hint: his last name is Trump.) 

RELATED STORIES

A sign that Haley may be that Republican is this: Haley’s support in New Hampshire drew directly from the political middle. 

But since 7 out of 10 Haley voters in New Hampshire’s open primary weren’t even registered Republicans, that’s a sign that she’s going to keep losing primaries. So it’s the time for her to fold her tent to save some cash (and save some face) before she loses in her home state of South Carolina.

If you need another solid sign that a Biden vs. Trump rematch is in the offing, consider this: Even though Biden’s name wasn’t printed on the New Hampshire ballot, he still won the Democratic primary, because more than half of voters wrote him in.

So, here, in Arizona, when the Presidential Preference Election rolls around in March, it will likely be a waste of time to vote.

Since it will likely be a waste of millions as well, I’m wondering: Can we just cancel it?

I don’t know exactly how much it’s going cost us Arizona taxpayers to hold that (worthless) election — but last fall, when the Arizona Republican Party considered running their own primary, they estimated it would cost them $10 million — just for one party.  

So maybe Donald Trump can finally prove he’s actually a fiscal conservative by being gracious and telling us that we don’t need to hold a presidential primary in Arizona. And he could make a lot of headlines if he does that while he’s in Arizona. 

But as certain as I am that we’ll have two guys on the ballot this fall with a combined age of 160, I’m just as certain that neither Biden or Trump would miss out on an opportunity to have millions of people vote for them — even if all of those votes don’t matter.

And that’s because every single vote does matter when it comes to the care and feeding of their egos. No matter how much it costs us in terms of taxpayer dollars — or our sanity.

Jim Sharpe

...

KTAR Video

Video: An Arizona mother’s tearful testimony aims to link border policy, daughter’s death to fentanyl

Laying the groundwork for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a House committee on Thursday heard from parents whose tearful testimony sought to link government border policy to their daughters’ deaths and a law professor warning off the effort. Jim Sharpe reacts in Friday’s Sharper Point. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: is the Arizona Commerce Authority in jeopardy?

Arizona Attorney General sent a letter to the Arizona Commerce Authority regarding funds used for CEO Forums during the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII in 2023. Some lawmakers are even threatening to shut down the ACA, but Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what that could mean for Arizona’s economy in Wednesday’s […]

7 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: How- and why- did a Valley fast food drive-thru turn deadly?

A man was shot and killed in a Valley fast food drive-thru over the weekend. Jim Sharpe ponders what could lead to such an event in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

8 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: How the economy will impact the 2024 elections

How the economy will impact the 2024 elections. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KTARNews X: https://x.com/KTAR923 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ktarnews Instagram: […]

12 days ago

(KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)...

Jim Sharpe

Ugh, I even have to make room in my heart for the Gilbert Goons moms

In the unfolding cases potentially involving the notorious Gilbert Goons, KTAR News host Jim Sharpe will have sympathy for the mothers.

13 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Should there be sympathy for mothers of the ‘Gilbert Goons?’

With inroads being made into the “Gilbert Goons” investigation, Jim Sharpe ponders if there is room in our hearts for the parents of the victims- as well as the perpetrators’ parents in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: […]

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Can we please skip Arizona’s upcoming Presidential Preference Election?