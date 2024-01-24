PHOENIX – The Valley started drying out Wednesday after a wave of storms provided the region with a welcome soaking.

Metro Phoenix capped three consecutive rainy days with a steady downpour on Tuesday that produced more than an inch of precipitation in some areas.

It was a wet start to the week across the Phoenix metro. The average rainfall total for the valley with this most recent storm system was was 0.69". The west valley saw closer to 0.30-0.40", while some areas in the east valley received upwards of 1". #azwx pic.twitter.com/6PC8EWybPV — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 24, 2024

The northeast Scottsdale/Fountain Hills area had the highest totals, with some spots measuring over 1.4 inches. The West Valley suburbs saw lighter activity, with most readings between 0.3 and 0.5 inches.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service use for the city’s official readings, registered 0.41 inches on Tuesday, a record for the date and the most in a day since 0.7 inches fell on Dec. 22, 2023.

How much has it rained in Phoenix in January?

Phoenix ended up with 0.7 inches Sunday-Tuesday, lifting the city’s monthly total to 0.73 inches. The normal amount through the first 23 days of January is 0.67 inches.

Other than a slight chance for isolated light showers in higher terrains Thursday, the Valley is expected to stay dry over at least the next week.

After some scattered showers and isolated thunder this afternoon and early evening, conditions across the Phoenix Metro Area are expected to be drier going into the weekend. Near normal temperatures and sunny skies will prevail as early as Friday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/i53jR58SYi — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 23, 2024

After highs in the low 60s on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to tick upward until reaching the low 70s over the weekend and mid-70s early next week.

