ARIZONA NEWS

Valley drying out after several rounds of rain, including daily record amount in Phoenix

Jan 24, 2024, 12:00 PM

A rainbow appeared in Apache Junction, Arizona, after rain...

A rainbow appeared after storms in Apache Junction, Arizona, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (City of Apache Junction Photo/Arianna Grainey)

(City of Apache Junction Photo/Arianna Grainey)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Valley started drying out Wednesday after a wave of storms provided the region with a welcome soaking.

Metro Phoenix capped three consecutive rainy days with a steady downpour on Tuesday that produced more than an inch of precipitation in some areas.

The northeast Scottsdale/Fountain Hills area had the highest totals, with some spots measuring over 1.4 inches. The West Valley suburbs saw lighter activity, with most readings between 0.3 and 0.5 inches.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service use for the city’s official readings, registered 0.41 inches on Tuesday, a record for the date and the most in a day since 0.7 inches fell on Dec. 22, 2023.

How much has it rained in Phoenix in January?

Phoenix ended up with 0.7 inches Sunday-Tuesday, lifting the city’s monthly total to 0.73 inches. The normal amount through the first 23 days of January is 0.67 inches.

Other than a slight chance for isolated light showers in higher terrains Thursday, the Valley is expected to stay dry over at least the next week.

After highs in the low 60s on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to tick upward until reaching the low 70s over the weekend and mid-70s early next week.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

