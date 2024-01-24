PHOENIX – Patches of fog created potentially dangerous driving conditions on West Valley roadways Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory from midnight until 10 a.m. for a swath of southwest and south-central Arizona.

Dense fog has developed across portions of southwest and south-central Arizona and may persist through much of the morning hours. Use extra caution if driving through these areas. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Dm9CGbRsVR — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 24, 2024

The impacted region includes the Tonopah, Buckeye and Avondale areas along Interstate 10 and State Route 85.

Morning commuters were advised to be prepared for travel delays and possible stretches of low visibility.

The foggy morning comes after three consecutive rainy days in the Valley.

Conditions are expected to dry out Wednesday, with a high temperature in the low 60s.

The forecast calls for a slight chance for more showers on Thursday, followed by a warming trend with temperatures reaching the 70s by the weekend.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.