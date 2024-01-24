Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Dense fog advisory issued for parts of southwest and south-central Arizona

Jan 24, 2024, 6:39 AM

Fog is seen on Interstate 10 near Miller Road in Buckeye, Arizona, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, 2...

A dense fog advisory was issued for parts of southwest and south-central Arizona on Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Patches of fog created potentially dangerous driving conditions on West Valley roadways Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory from midnight until 10 a.m. for a swath of southwest and south-central Arizona.

The impacted region includes the Tonopah, Buckeye and Avondale areas along Interstate 10 and State Route 85.

Morning commuters were advised to be prepared for travel delays and possible stretches of low visibility.

The foggy morning comes after three consecutive rainy days in the Valley.

Conditions are expected to dry out Wednesday, with a high temperature in the low 60s.

The forecast calls for a slight chance for more showers on Thursday, followed by a warming trend with temperatures reaching the 70s by the weekend.

Dense fog advisory issued for parts of southwest and south-central Arizona