Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Fire at Washington seafood facility destroys hundreds of crab pots before season opener

Jan 23, 2024, 7:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ILWACO, Wash. (AP) — A fire at a port building along the coast in Washington state destroyed more than 1,000 crab pots just ahead of the state’s commercial Dungeness crab season, which opens Feb. 1.

The blaze began around noon on Monday at the Port of Ilwaco, which is near the mouth of the Columbia River and north of Astoria, Oregon, KING-TV reported.

The remote area of the fire made it difficult to get enough water supply to fight the blaze, the Ilwaco Fire Department said in a Tuesday statement. About 8,500 crab pots on the deck surrounding the building made fighting the fire even more difficult, officials said. No injuries were reported.

”This town, Ilwaco, is a fisherman community,” Natasha Beals told KING-TV. “Crabbing, fishing, every single family — almost every single family — here is affected.”

Ilwaco Landing, the building at the site, has been used for commercial crabbing and fishing, although it hasn’t been fully staffed in recent years.

Washington U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement Monday evening that the building had suffered “significant damages,” and that she was closely monitoring the situation.

Heather Hall from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife said the agency would do what they could to help crabbers who lost gear.

The Washington Department of Ecology helped mitigate any potential environmental concerns from fire debris in the Columbia River on Tuesday.

The Dungeness crab harvest is Washington’s most valuable commercial fishery.

United States News

FILE - Charles Osgood, anchor of CBS's "Sunday Morning," poses for a portrait on the set in New Yor...

Associated Press

Charles Osgood, CBS host on TV and radio and network’s poet-in-residence, has died at 91

It was reported that Charles Osgood died Tuesday at his home in New Jersey and that the cause was dementia, according to his family.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Jan. 21 The Washington Post on SCOTUS, “Chevron deference” To hear some describe the stakes, a pair of cases argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday could create a watershed moment in American government. Business lobbies and conservative activists see an opportunity to restrain an […]

3 hours ago

New Hampshire primary 2024 win goes to Donald Trump...

Associated Press

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Felons must get gun rights back if they want voting rights restored, Tennessee officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The state’s toughened voting rights restoration policy requires people convicted of a felony to get their gun rights restored before they can become eligible to cast a ballot again, Tennessee’s elections office said Tuesday, confirming a mandate that officials had been debating internally. Last summer, election officials interpreted a state Supreme […]

3 hours ago

Marlene Sanchez-Barriento salavages items behind her home damaged by flooding, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 20...

Associated Press

San Diegans cry, hug, outside damaged homes after stunning flash floods in normally balmy city

Stunned residents, some breaking down in tears, pulled soggy and muddy furniture from their homes in San Diego on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Driver who struck LA sheriff’s recruits in deadly crash pleads not guilty to vehicular manslaughter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver who plowed into a group of Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run last year, killing one and injuring two dozen others, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to vehicular manslaughter. Nicholas Gutierrez, 23, entered pleas to an 11-count grand jury indictment that also accuses him of severely […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Fire at Washington seafood facility destroys hundreds of crab pots before season opener