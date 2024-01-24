Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man ordered to stand trial in slaying of Detroit synagogue leader

Jan 23, 2024, 5:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — The man accused of slaying a Detroit synagogue leader whose body was found in October outside her home will face trial, a judge ordered Tuesday.

There’s enough evidence to bind Michael Jackson-Bolanos, 28, over to circuit court on murder, home invasion and lying to police charges, Judge Kenneth King of Detroit’s 36th District Court found. King also added a first-degree premeditated murder charge.

Jackson-Bolanos is accused of fatally stabbing Samantha Woll, a killing that drew attention in part because it came amid the Israel-Hamas war and some speculated it may be linked. That theory, however, has been repeatedly knocked down by authorities, even before Jackson-Bolanos’ arrest.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has said there is not a “shred of evidence” that Woll was killed as a result of antisemitism or any hate crime. She has also said the two did not know each other.

Woll, 40, was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found dead outside her home east of downtown hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe she was attacked inside the residence.

“She was the victim of a brutal attack,” King said Tuesday. “This place was covered with blood all over. This kind of thing should not happen anywhere, let alone in the city of Detroit.”

Police initially arrested another person, but that person was released in November. Jackson-Bolanos, of Detroit, was charged in December.

Police Chief James White has said Jackson-Bolanos came to the attention of investigators trying to solve larcenies in the area.

Testimony Tuesday focused on video surveillance collected by police investigators from downtown and near-east side security cameras before and after the slaying.

The prosecutor’s office said Jackson-Bolanos’ cellphone placed him near Woll’s home. They said a small amount of blood was found on a jacket that belonged to him and was seen on surveillance video.

But Jackspon-Bolanos’ defense attorney, Brian Brown, said prosecutors still failed to prove his client killed Woll.

“They threw a theory out there, an assumption of what happened,” he told King.

King even questioned the small amount of blood found on the jacket.

“This place is literally covered in blood,” the judge said.

Jackson-Bolanos is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 30 in Wayne County Circuit Court. He was ordered Tuesday to remain in jail.

Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

United States News

Associated Press

Grand jury indicts farmworker charged in Northern California mass shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people last year in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was indicted by a grand jury in an effort by prosecutors to move the case along, authorities said. Chunli Zhao was in court Tuesday to be arraigned on seven counts of first-degree murder […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal appeals court upholds local gun safety pamphlet law in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court upheld a county law in Maryland on Tuesday that requires gun dealers to distribute information about suicide prevention, conflict resolution and mental health resources. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, ruled in favor of the Anne Arundel County law […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit says Minnesota jail workers ignored pleas of man before he died of perforated bowel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota jail workers ignored the pleas of a 41-year-old man who died of a perforated bowel after spending days begging to be taken to a hospital, with pain so severe that he was forced to crawl on the floor of his cell, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Lucas Bellamy was treated […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pastor accused of defrauding investors of $3M via crypto scheme says he got help from ‘the Lord’

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado pastor for an online church who is accused of defrauding investors of more than $3.2 million through a cryptocurrency marketplace he ran with his wife says “the Lord” helped him orchestrate the venture. Colorado’s securities commissioner filed civil fraud charges against Eli Regalado and his wife Kaitlyn Regalado, saying the […]

40 minutes ago

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces the latest decision on the "Doomsday Clock" minute ...

Associated Press

‘Doomsday Clock’ signals existential threats of nuclear war, climate disasters and AI

WASHINGTON (AP) — Earth, for the second year running, is nearing apocalypse, a science-oriented advocacy group said, pointing to its famous “Doomsday Clock” that shows 90 seconds till midnight. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists made the annual announcement Tuesday rating how close humanity is from ending. It cited nuclear threat in Russia’s war on Ukraine […]

48 minutes ago

FILE - Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre follows through on a double for his 3,000th career hit which ca...

Associated Press

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short. Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7%, 18 more […]

60 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Man ordered to stand trial in slaying of Detroit synagogue leader