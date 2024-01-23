Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Live updates | Trump eyes second GOP win, while Biden hopes to avoid embarrassment in New Hampshire

Jan 23, 2024, 6:13 AM

Voters enter a youth center to cast their ballots as the polls open for the New Hampshire Republica...

Voters enter a youth center to cast their ballots as the polls open for the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Donald Trump is eyeing a win in New Hampshire’s Republican primary in his first one-on-one contest against Nikki Haley, while President Joe Biden is hoping to avoid embarrassment by prevailing in a Democratic primary where he isn’t even on the ballot.

The former president is looking for his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after knocking out the rest of the field with a commanding win in Iowa. Haley, meanwhile, is seeking to capitalize on her strength with independent and anti-Trump voters eager for a fresh voice to lead the party.

On the Democratic side, Biden supporters have mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf to avoid a loss, even though the contest awards no delegates because it violates the national party rules he pushed for.

What to know

Can Trump be stopped? Key questions after DeSantis drops out of race

Trump seeks control of the GOP primary in New Hampshire against Haley

Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary, winning all 6 votes

What to expect in the New Hampshire primary

Who’s running for president? Here are the major 2024 candidates

Polls are opening in the first-in-the-nation primary state

Polls are beginning to open across much of New Hampshire as the state’s famously independent-minded electorate makes its pick for the 2024 presidential nominees.

In the first results released early Tuesday, all six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch cast their ballots for Haley over Trump. The resort town is the only one in New Hampshire this year that opted to vote at midnight.

The Democratic side is different, though. The Democratic National Committee revamped the voting calendar to put South Carolina first, but New Hampshire Democrats defied the new order and opted to hold their primary Tuesday, as well. Biden’s name isn’t on the ballot as a result, but his allies are mounting a write-in campaign for him.

United States News

FILE - Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky unveils Airbnb's 2023 Winter Release on Nov. 7, 2023,...

Associated Press

Airbnb donates $10 million to 120 nonprofits on 6 continents through its unusual community fund

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb on Tuesday donated a total of $10 million to more than 120 nonprofits in 44 countries on six continents, the short-term rental giant’s latest outlays in its unusual distribution of $100 million through its Airbnb Community Fund. The grantees include Digify Africa, which helps young people join Africa’s digital economy, […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Dwayne Johnson gets the rights to the name “The Rock” and joins the board of WWE owner TKO Group

It is a name that has become almost synonymous with professional wrestling but its bearer, Dwayne Johnson, has never legally owned “The Rock.” That will change under a new agreement with the WWE under which Johnson will also join the board of TKO Group, the sports and entertainment company that houses WWE and UFC. “The […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed early as heart of earnings season arrives

Trading is mixed before Tuesday’s opening bell as the earnings season kicks into high gear. Futures for the S&P 500 rose less than 0.1%, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped close to 0.2%. There are about 70 S&P 500 companies reporting financial results for the last three months of 2023 this week […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately b...

Associated Press

The Pentagon has no more money for Ukraine as it hosts a meeting of 50 allies on support for Kyiv

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time since Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin established the international group to support Ukraine in April 2022, the United States will host the monthly gathering of about 50 countries out of money, unable to send the ammunition and missiles that Ukraine needs to fend off Russia. While waiting for Congress […]

8 hours ago

FILE _ "I Voted" stickers are ready to be distributed to each person who filled out a ballot, Tuesd...

Associated Press

Can Mississippi permanently strip felons of voting rights? 19 federal judges will hear the case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nineteen federal appellate judges are scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether Mississippi can continue to permanently strip voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies, including nonviolent crimes for which they have served a complete sentence. The outcome of the case will likely determine whether tens of thousands of people […]

8 hours ago

A "Lewiston Strong" sign, which is archived with other memorial items from the Lewiston shooting si...

Associated Press

Business owners thought they would never reopen after Maine’s deadliest shooting. Then support grew

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Immediately after Maine’s deadliest mass shooting, the owners of the bowling alley and the bar in Lewiston where the gunman killed a total of 18 people were certain their doors were closed for good. Yet as time passed, they came to the same conclusion: They had to reopen. In interviews with […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Live updates | Trump eyes second GOP win, while Biden hopes to avoid embarrassment in New Hampshire