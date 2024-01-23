Suspect accused of attacking minor at Gilbert store indicted...

PHOENIX – An Arizona man suspected of attacking a teen in Gilbert last year was indicted, officials announced Monday.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said 18-year-old Aris Michael Arredondo initiated an August 2023 attack against a minor.

The fight Arredondo started caused “physical injury” to the juvenile victim, MCAO said. However, officials didn’t specify the extent of the minor’s injuries.

Arredondo is the second person to have been indicted for the Aug. 18 aggravated robbery, which officials say took place outside an In-N-Out Burger near Williams Field Road and Market Street.

Christopher Fantastic, 18, is also suspected of being involved in the assault, officials said.

At the same time, Fantastic is suspected of taking part in a May 29, 2023 attack involving 30 to 40 minors, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Court documents mentioned other accomplices were involved in the Gilbert attack, but no other assailants have been identified as of Monday evening.

MCAO’s announcement stressed that these indictments are official accusations and that Arredondo is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

