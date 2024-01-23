Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Feds look to drastically cut recreational target shooting within Arizona’s Sonoran Desert monument

Jan 22, 2024, 7:00 PM

Arizona's Sonoran Desert monument could see less target shooting...

Endangered desert bighorn rams live in the Sonoran Desert, which is at the heart of a new goal set by the federal Bureau of Land Management. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management is looking to drastically reduce an area open to recreational target shooting within Arizona’s Sonoran Desert National Monument.

The agency announced Friday that a proposed resource management plan amendment would allow target shooting on 5,295 acres (2,143 hectares) of the monument and be banned on the monument’s remaining 480,496 acres (194,450 hectares).

Currently, target shooting is permitted on 435,700 acres (176,321 hectares) of the monument that includes parts of Maricopa and Pinal counties.

RELATED STORIES

Changes coming to Arizona’s Sonoran Desert monument

A BLM spokesperson said target shooting still is allowed on other bureau-managed lands in and around the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The Sonoran Desert National Monument was established in 2001.

Critics have argued that target shooting threatens cultural and natural resources the monument was designated to protect and has damaged objects such as saguaro cactus and Native American petroglyphs.

A notice announcing the beginning of a 60-day public comment period on the proposed target shooting closure was scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Monday.

The BLM, an agency within the U.S. Department of the Interior, manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Joe Rim was arrested for a second time after he allegedly shot and killed a n 18-year-old from Mesa...

KTAR.com

Gilbert man rearrested in 2022 fatal shooting of Mesa teen

A suspect was arrested a second time for his alleged involvement in a 2022 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at an apartment party in Mesa.

2 hours ago

Suspect accused of attacking minor at Gilbert store indicted...

Serena O'Sullivan

Suspect accused of robbing and attacking minor outside Gilbert restaurant indicted

An Arizona man suspected of attacking a minor last year at a fast food restaurant was indicted, officials announced Monday.

4 hours ago

Connor Jarnagan was 16 years old when he was assaulted by a group of teenagers with brass knuckles ...

KTAR.com

East Valley family pushes for ban on brass knuckles after teen boy beaten

An East Valley family is urging a statewide ban on brass knuckles after its teen son was beaten by the weapon in late 2022.

6 hours ago

The scene from opening day of the January 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale,...

Kevin Stone

Barrett-Jackson adds second Scottsdale collector car auction to 2024 calendar

Barrett-Jackson is adding a second Scottsdale auto auction to its 2024 calendar, one that will take place over four days in October.

7 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

KTAR Newsroom

KTAR News launches updated afternoon and evening lineup

Bonneville Phoenix has announced an update to the weekday programming lineup for KTAR News 92.3 FM, effective Monday, February 5.

8 hours ago

Shield log of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on the front of a lectern....

Kevin Stone

Supervisors sorting through 8 candidates who applied for Maricopa County sheriff vacancy

Although the job of Maricopa County interim sheriff must be filled by a Democrat, at least half of the candidates have Republican backgrounds.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Feds look to drastically cut recreational target shooting within Arizona’s Sonoran Desert monument