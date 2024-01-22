Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Georgia lawmakers advance bill to revive disciplinary commission for state prosecutors

Jan 22, 2024, 3:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday advanced a bill that would revive a new state commission to discipline and remove state prosecutors.

Some Georgia Republicans want the new commission to discipline or remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for winning indictments of former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

Though Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation last year creating the new commission, it was unable to begin operating after the state Supreme Court in November refused to approve rules governing its conduct. Justices said they had “grave doubts” about their ability to regulate the duties of district attorneys beyond the practice of law. Because lawmakers hadn’t expressly ordered justices to act, they were refusing to rule one way or the other, they said.

A bill in the state House of Representatives removes the requirement that the state Supreme Court approve the rules. It also raises the standard for overturning a decision by the commission.

A House committee passed it on Monday over the objections of Democrats. It now goes to the full House for a vote.

“This is just making the commission workable,” state Rep. Joseph Gullett, a Republican from Dallas, told members of a House judiciary committee.

Committee member Shea Roberts, an Atlanta Democrat, said removing the state Supreme Court’s oversight took away any sense that the bill was nonpartisan.

“It’s purely partisan now,” she said.

Democrats on the committee proposed an amendment giving their party the power to appoint some of the commission members, but it was rejected. The bill gave Republicans control over all eight appointments to the commission.

Georgia’s law creating the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission is one of multiple attempts nationwide by Republicans to control prosecutors they don’t like. Republicans have inveighed against progressive prosecutors after some have brought fewer drug possession cases and sought shorter prison sentences, arguing Democrats are coddling criminals.

In Georgia, four district attorneys are suing to overturn the commission, arguing that it unconstitutionally infringes on their power.

Gullett defended the commission.

“At the end of the day, there are Republican DAs out there who haven’t done the right thing sometimes and there’s some Democrat DAs who haven’t done the right thing sometimes,” he said.

Also on Monday, Georgia Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal announced that he wanted to create a special Senate committee to investigate Willis, separate from the commission.

Dolezal said in a statement that a “thorough and impartial examination” would “ensure transparency, accountability and the preservation of the integrity of our justice system.”

The Associated Press sent email and text messages to a spokesperson for Willis, Jeff DiSantis.

Dolezal’s proposed resolution suggests that legal or budgetary changes could follow any inquiry. The resolution would have to win approval in the Republican-majority state Senate before any panel could be appointed.

United States News

Associated Press

Appeals court reverses judge’s ruling, orders appointment of independent examiner in FTX bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered the appointment of an independent examiner in the bankruptcy case of FTX amid concerns about widespread fraud preceding the collapse of the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency exchange. A three-judge panel in Philadelphia issued the ruling Friday in an appeal filed by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee, who serves […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit alleges HIV-positive inmate died after being denied medication at Northern California jail

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died after being held in a Northern California jail alleges he contracted a preventable viral infection there when its medical staff denied him critical HIV medication for two months. When Nicholas Overfield was arrested in Feb. 2022 for a failure to […]

1 hour ago

The U.S. Supreme Court is photographed through snow on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Washington. (AP...

Associated Press

Supreme Court allows federal agents to cut razor wire Texas installed on US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues. The justices, by a 5-4 vote, granted an emergency appeal from the Biden administration, which has been in an escalating standoff at the border […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Army soldier charged in Capitol riot was convicted of manslaughter for killing Iraqi man in 2004

A former U.S. Army soldier who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a handcuffed cowherd in Iraq was arrested Monday on charges that he attacked police officers with a baton during the U.S. Capitol riot three years ago. Edward Richmond Jr., 40, of Geismar, Louisiana, was wearing a helmet, shoulder pads, goggles and a […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

20 people rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie, Coast Guard says

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Twenty people were rescued from an ice floe in Lake Erie, the Coast Guard said Monday. The Coast Guard’s Ninth District Great Lakes station said it received a report about 10:20 a.m. that the people were stuck on a mile-long floe about a half-mile off Catawba Island State Park near […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania woman plans to use insanity defense in slaying, dismemberment of parents

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia woman accused of fatally shooting her parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw has notified officials that she intends to use an insanity defense. Defense attorneys allege in a recent court filing that Verity Beck, 44, of Abington, “was laboring under such a defect of reason, from […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Georgia lawmakers advance bill to revive disciplinary commission for state prosecutors