The Doobie Brothers tour coming to Phoenix in June 2024...

The Doobie Brothers tour coming to Phoenix in June

Jan 23, 2024, 4:15 AM

John McFee and Ed Toth of The Doobie Brothers perform at Tribute Communities Centre on October 17, 2023 in Oshawa, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Doobie Brothers will visit Phoenix this summer for their 2024 tour.

They’ll play at the Footprint Center near Central Avenue and Jefferson Street on June 26, according to a Monday announcement.

The four-time Grammy Award winning band will also visit 37 other states on their tour, which kicks off in Seattle on June 15.

The Doobie Brothers will also visit Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and New York this summer.

General ticket sales kick off this Friday at 10 a.m. There’s also a limited number of VIP packages fans of the band can buy. The package includes premium seats, access to the pre-show soundcheck and preferred entrance.

Fans with Citi cards can access presale tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m., the announcement said.

Complete tour and ticket information is available on LiveNation.com.

The Doobie Brothers last performed in the Phoenix area in October 2022 at Arizona Federal Theatre, according to setlist.fm.

