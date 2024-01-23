Razor wire Texas installed on U.S.-Mexico can be cut, court rules...

Close
Supreme Court allows federal agents to cut razor wire Texas installed on US-Mexico border

Jan 22, 2024

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues.

The justices, by a 5-4 vote, granted an emergency appeal from the Biden administration, which has been in an escalating standoff at the border with Texas and had objected to an appellate ruling in favor of the state.

The concertina wire is part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s broader fight with the administration over immigration enforcement.

