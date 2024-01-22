Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A house fire in Indiana has killed 5 children and injured another

Jan 22, 2024, 5:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Fire tore through a house in northern Indiana, killing five children and leaving a sixth in treatment Monday for burns.

People, including children, were trapped by flames on the second floor Sunday evening, the South Bend Fire Department said.

Five children were pronounced dead. The sixth was taken to a hospital and later airlifted to one in Indianapolis.

An adult escaped with minor injuries, and a firefighter fell through the second floor, officials said. The firefighter was treated at a hospital and released.

Fire crews in South Bend, just south of the Michigan state line, battled the blaze for about three hours. The cause was being investigated.

United States News

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard...

Associated Press

Supreme Court will consider overturning Richard Glossip’s murder conviction in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear an appeal from Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, who has steadfastly maintained his innocence and averted multiple attempts by the state to execute him. Glossip was sentenced in a 1997 murder-for-hire of the owner of the motel where he worked. The case […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Women's March, April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. Ha...

Associated Press

Abortion fight puts Vice President Harris at center of 2024 election campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is taking center stage in the Democrats’ renewed push for abortion rights during this year’s election and she will mark the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling on Monday in Wisconsin. It will be the first in a series of events hosted by Harris, and it […]

6 hours ago

FILE - This June 20, 2019, file photo shows an existing home is offered for sale in Rutledge, Ga. G...

Associated Press

Hearing complaints over property taxes, some Georgia lawmakers look to limit rising values

ATLANTA (AP) — With a runup in home values sparking higher property taxes for many Georgia homeowners, there is a groundswell among state lawmakers in this election year to provide relief. Georgia’s Senate Finance Committee plans a hearing on Monday on a bill limiting increases in a home’s value, as assessed for property tax purposes, […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization c...

Associated Press

Trump may testify in sex abuse defamation trial, but the court has limited what he can say

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has told the public for years what he thinks of E. Jean Carroll, the writer who claims he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Now he has a chance to talk to a jury about her — but within limits he might well test. Trump could testify […]

11 hours ago

Health officials prepare to vaccinate residents of the Malawi village of Migowi, Tuesday, Dec. 10, ...

Associated Press

Cameroon starts world’s first malaria vaccine program for children

Cameroon will be the first country to routinely give children a new malaria vaccine as the shots are rolled out in Africa. The campaign due to start Monday was described by officials as a milestone in the decades-long effort to curb the mosquito-spread disease on the continent, which accounts for 95% of the world’s malaria […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Washington state lawmaker pushes to ban hog-tying by police following Manuel Ellis’ death

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers are expected to consider a proposal Monday to prohibit police from hog-tying suspects, nearly four years after Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died facedown with his hands and feet cuffed together behind him in a case that became a touchstone for racial justice demonstrators in the Pacific Northwest. […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

A house fire in Indiana has killed 5 children and injured another