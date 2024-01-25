Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CONTESTS

M3F Music Festival

Jan 25, 2024, 10:23 AM | Updated: 10:37 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


KTAR.com

The M3F Music Festival is coming back to Phoenix at the Steele Indian School Park on March 1st and 2nd! M3F is North America’s most celebrated non-profit music festival, it donates 100% of festival proceeds to charity with $2 million donated since 2022 and $5.2 million in total since its inception in 2004.  Check out the full lineup here!

Enter below for your chance to GA passes for the M3F Festival!

Contests

...

Promotions

Win Greenskeeper tickets to the WM Phoenix Open

Enter to win Greenskeeper tickets to the Greatest Show on Grass, the WM Phoenix Open, happening Feb. 5 - 11 at TPC Scottsdale

20 days ago

...

Promotions

36th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival

The Countdown to Revelry begins! Lots of surprises at the 36th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival- Opening on February 3! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

22 days ago

...

Promotions

Win a Brand New AC

Do you have the oldest AC? You can win a brand new high-efficiency AC with an air purifier courtesy of Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing.

23 days ago

...

Promotions

Advanced Screening: Argylle

Register to win tickets to see the hit new spy-thriller: Argylle, on Tuesday January 30th

24 days ago

...

Promotions

Dr. Jordan Peterson @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Best-selling author Dr. Jordan Peterson will be coming to Arizona Financial Theatre for the "We who wrestle with God Tour" on March 24, register now for your chance to win tickets!!

1 month ago

...

Promotions

Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers

It's KTAR Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Nominate a teacher today for their chance to win a $2,500 check!

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

M3F Music Festival