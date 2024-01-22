PHOENIX — Canadian pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne is bringing music and nostalgia to the Valley during her upcoming tour this spring.

The 2000s star is bringing “Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits” to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on June 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Throwback jams: What’s in store for the Avril Lavigne concert

The artist will perform her biggest songs to date, with All Time Low as a special guests and Royal & The Serpent opening the show.

Audience members will have the opportunity to enjoy hits like “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Girlfriend” – all from platinum-certified albums.

Lavigne’s tour is kicking off on May 22 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will wrap up on Sept. 16 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Breaking chains: Avril Lavigne’s journey to stardom

Lavigne rose to success following the release of her debut album ,”Let Go,” in 2002, which included “I’m With You,” “Complicated” an “Sk8er Boi.”

Then, she launched albums “Under My Skin” and “The Best Damn Thing,” showcasing her evolving music style.

In total, one of her songs has achieved the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, five have reached the Top 10, and 20 have secured a spot on the list.

