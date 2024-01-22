Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Cameroon starts world’s first malaria vaccine program for children

Jan 21, 2024, 10:03 PM

Health officials prepare to vaccinate residents of the Malawi village of Migowi, Tuesday, Dec. 10, ...

Health officials prepare to vaccinate residents of the Malawi village of Migowi, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 where young children become test subjects for the world's first vaccine against malaria. Cameroon is beginning the world's first routine immunization program against malaria for children, a move that experts hope will mark the start of a campaign across Africa to dampen the impact of the parasitic disease. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Cameroon will be the first country to routinely give children a new malaria vaccine as the shots are rolled out in Africa.

The campaign due to start Monday was described by officials as a milestone in the decades-long effort to curb the mosquito-spread disease on the continent, which accounts for 95% of the world’s malaria deaths.

“The vaccination will save lives. It will provide major relief to families and the country’s health system,” said Aurelia Nguyen, chief program officer at the Gavi vaccines alliance, which is helping Cameroon secure the shots.

The Central Africa nation hopes to vaccinate about 250,000 children this year and next year. Gavi said it is working with 20 other African countries to help them get the vaccine and that those countries will hopefully immunize more than 6 million children through 2025.

In Africa, there are about 250 million cases of the parasitic disease each year, including 600,000 deaths, mostly in young children.

Cameroon will use the first of two recently approved malaria vaccines, known as Mosquirix. The World Health Organization endorsed the vaccine two years ago, acknowledging that that even though it is imperfect, its use would still dramatically reduce severe infections and hospitalizations.

The GlaxoSmithKline-produced shot is only about 30% effective, requires four doses and protection begins to fade after several months. The vaccine was tested in Africa and used in pilot programs in three countries.

GSK has said it can only produce about 15 million doses of Mosquirix a year and some experts believe a second malaria vaccine developed by Oxford University and approved by WHO in October might be a more practical solution. That vaccine is cheaper, requires three doses and India’s Serum Institute said they could make up to 200 million doses a year.

Gavi’s Nguyen said they hoped there might be enough of the Oxford vaccines available to begin immunizing people later this year.

Neither of the malaria vaccines stop transmission, so other tools like bed nets and insecticidal spraying will still be critical. The malaria parasite mostly spreads to people via infected mosquitoes and can cause symptoms including fever, headaches and chills.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization c...

Associated Press

Trump may testify in sex abuse defamation trial, but the court has limited what he can say

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has told the public for years what he thinks of E. Jean Carroll, the writer who claims he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Now he has a chance to talk to a jury about her — but within limits he might well test. Trump could testify […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Washington state lawmaker pushes to ban hog-tying by police following Manuel Ellis’ death

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers are expected to consider a proposal Monday to prohibit police from hog-tying suspects, nearly four years after Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died facedown with his hands and feet cuffed together behind him in a case that became a touchstone for racial justice demonstrators in the Pacific Northwest. […]

58 minutes ago

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during ...

Associated Press

Kelce scores twice and Chiefs beat Bills 27-24 to advance to face Ravens in AFC championship

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their sixth straight AFC championship game with a 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Isiah Pacheco scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run 40 seconds into the fourth quarter, the […]

3 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a campaign stop in Rochester...

Associated Press

Trump celebrates DeSantis’ decision to drop out, ending a bitter feud that defined the 2024 campaign

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump set aside months of criticism and mockery of ended his presidential campaign and endorsed the former president. For Trump, it’s become a familiar ritual to welcome the backing of someone who once tried to take him on. Nonetheless, it was notable at Sunday’s rally in New Hampshire to see […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Three members of air ambulance crew killed in Oklahoma helicopter crash

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (AP) — Three members of an air ambulance crew were killed when their helicopter crashed late Saturday in Oklahoma, officials said. The crash was reported near Weatherford after the control center lost contact with the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter crew shortly before 11:30 p.m., the company said in a statement Sunday. The crew […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Former firefighter accused of planting explosives near California roadways pleads not guilty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former firefighter with a previous arson conviction has been arrested on suspicion of detonating a homemade bomb and planting severl other explosive devices along roadways across two Northern California counties, authorities said. The 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty last week to multiple felony charges including possessing and exploding an explosive […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Cameroon starts world’s first malaria vaccine program for children