35-year-old Gilbert man with health problems reported missing

PHOENIX — A Gilbert man with mobility and cognitive issues was reported missing, according to the Gilbert Police Department and Department of Public Safety.

The 35-year-old Joseph Gomez Silvas, who goes by Adam, was last scene in his home near Cooper and Baseline roads late Saturday night.

He is 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white shirt with black pants and possibly a black Dallas Cowboys hoodie.

Gilbert PD reported that Silvas does not carry an ID, nor does he have access to a vehicle or own a cell phone.

He uses a walking cane to help with his mobility and cognitive issues, but he did not take his medications he needs with him.

Anyone with helpful information should contact the Gilbert Police Department at (480) 503-6500.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.