Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound lanes of State Route 51 near Cactus Road reopen in Phoenix after closure due to crash

Jan 21, 2024, 6:26 PM | Updated: 6:43 pm

Southbound lanes of the SR-51 are closed near Cactus Road due to a crash. (ADOT cams)...

Southbound lanes of the SR-51 are closed near Cactus Road due to a crash. (ADOT cams)

(ADOT cams)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — State Route 51 was closed for southbound traffic near Cactus Road in Phoenix from about 5:30 to 6:30 on Sunday, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The closure was due to a crash and held up traffic.

RELATED STORIES

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gene White was last seen in Chandler traveling toward a Home Depot. (DPS photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Chandler man with health risks

The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a Chandler man with early signs of age-related memory issues.

12 minutes ago

(KTAR collage)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 19-21

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend, ranging from real estate to weather.

2 hours ago

(Gilbert Police Department File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police shooting leaves 1 dead on Sunday in Gilbert

An officer shot and killed an armed man with a ballistic vest on Sunday, the Gilbert Police Department said.

2 hours ago

Joseph Gomez Silvas was reported missing by Gilbert PD on Sunday. (@GilbertPolice/X photo)...

KTAR.com

35-year-old Gilbert man with health problems reported missing

A Gilbert man with mobility and cognitive issues was reported missing, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

2 hours ago

A 300-megawatt solar field planned for construction in Flagstaff will help provide electricity to c...

Tom Kuebel

Tempe City Council approves partnership with SRP to increase renewable energy use

The Tempe City Council voted to approve a partnership with SRP that will increase its renewable energy usage from 35% to 52% by 2026.

3 hours ago

Phoenix received first wave of rain on Sunday. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera...

KTAR.com

Weekend showers in Phoenix expected to continue into the week

The Valley received a little more rain than was anticipated over the weekend, and the early part of the week could be even wetter.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Southbound lanes of State Route 51 near Cactus Road reopen in Phoenix after closure due to crash