Southbound lanes of State Route 51 near Cactus Road reopen in Phoenix after closure due to crash
Jan 21, 2024, 6:26 PM | Updated: 6:43 pm
PHOENIX — State Route 51 was closed for southbound traffic near Cactus Road in Phoenix from about 5:30 to 6:30 on Sunday, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.
The closure was due to a crash and held up traffic.
