UNITED STATES NEWS

23 lost skiers and snowboarders rescued in frigid temperatures in Killington, Vermont

Jan 21, 2024, 2:44 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Twenty-three skiers and snowboarders had to be rescued in frigid temperatures on Saturday after becoming lost in the backcountry in Killington, Vermont, police said.

After a call came in around 2:30 p.m., search and rescue crews hiked, snowshoed and used skis with skins to travel about 5 miles (8 kilometers) to bring a group of 21 lost skiers and riders back to safety, Killington police in the single digits.

The skiers and snowboarders warmed up in rescuers’ vehicles on their return.

Then another call came for two more lost skiers. Six rescuers went back into the woods, found them and walked them out to safety at around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Rescuers included members of Killington Search and Rescue and the Killington Resort Ski Patrol.

“A special thanks should be given to all the volunteers who responded and worked this call,” the police department posted.

