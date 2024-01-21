PHOENIX — A woman was killed and two other people, including her daughter, were injured in a wrong-way collision in Apache Junction on Saturday night, authorities said.

The collision took place on U.S. 60 near Mountain View Road around 9:30 p.m.

Officers responded to multiple callers stating a blue pick-up truck was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes before crashing into a smaller car, according to ABC15.

Elizabeth McAloon, 28, was killed in the collision. Her 7-year-old daughter was hospitalized with injuries that are considered serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the pick-up truck, identified later as 37-year-old Adam Parker, was hospitalized after the collision.

He was released and booked into Pinal County Jail on multiple counts, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and child abuse, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Monday.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 were closed for several hours following the crash. They reopened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said that impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Crash Facts report published in July 2023 stated there were 148 wrong way crashes in 2022 with 21 of them resulting in fatal injuries.

