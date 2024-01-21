Southbound Loop 101 reopens after vehicle fire closure in Tempe

PHOENIX — The Loop 101 southbound lanes are back open in Tempe after a 30 minute-long closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The closure was due to a vehicle fire, though no cause or injuries have been made known yet.

Northbound lanes were unaffected.

