Southbound Loop 101 reopens after vehicle fire closure in Tempe

Jan 20, 2024, 7:40 PM | Updated: 8:17 pm

Loop 101 southbound is closed at University Drive in Tempe. (ADOT cams)...

Loop 101 southbound is closed at University Drive in Tempe. (ADOT cams)

(ADOT cams)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Loop 101 southbound lanes are back open in Tempe after a 30 minute-long closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The closure was due to a vehicle fire, though no cause or injuries have been made known yet.

RELATED STORIES

Northbound lanes were unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

