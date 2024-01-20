PHOENIX — Two women and one man were hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle collision in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters extricated multiple victims from the crash site near 15th and Southern avenues.

The names of the victims were not released.

One woman is 60 years old. The other woman is 37. The man is 30 years old.

A fourth victim, a juvenile male, also was hospitalized in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.

