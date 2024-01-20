Close
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old woman with medical condition

Jan 20, 2024, 8:00 AM

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Saturday morning for a missing Phoenix woman with a medical condition.

Beverly Rooker, 78, was last seen in the area of 56th Street and Mayo Boulevard on Friday around 6 p.m.

Rooker, who was driving a gray 2012 Honda CR-V with Arizona (ASU) license plate H2144, was wearing a gray jacket.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Rooker has a condition that can cause her to become confused and easily lost.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

