UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jan 19, 2024, 4:06 PM | Updated: 5:06 pm

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Quentin Fulks, a top member of President Joe Biden’s campaign team; Jon Finer, deputy national security adviser.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — DeSantis; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

