ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies after property engulfed in flames in northwest Arizona

Jan 19, 2024, 3:18 PM

A residence was fully engulfed in flames with a male subject in the carport west of Kingman. (MCSO ...

A residence was fully engulfed in flames with a male subject in the carport west of Kingman. (MCSO photo)

(MCSO photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a residential fire that turned deadly west of Kingman, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, dispatch received calls of a fire in a neighborhood north of state Route 68 and southwest of Interstate 93. When deputies arrived, they found a residence which was fully engulfed in flames as were nearby vehicles.

There was also a male subject walking around the property with his hands concealed. Witnesses told officials that the man had started several small fires around the property, leading to it becoming fully engulfed.

Deputies were told that the man displayed a weapon upon fire personnel’s arrival, causing them to leave the scene.

SWAT and detectives were called to join the scene, and deputies called for the man to show his hands, which he did not comply with.

The man then walked into a carport on the property, and that also became engulfed in flames.

Once deputies were able to approach the scene, they found the man was deceased in the carport. His identity is being withheld until the Mohave County medical examiner can make a positive identification.

The Kingman Police Department provided an overhead drone to assist with the situation.

This investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

