Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Plane makes emergency landing on a highway northern Virginia after taking off from Dulles airport

Jan 19, 2024, 12:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DULLES, Va. (AP) — A small aircraft made an emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway after taking off from nearby Washington Dulles International Airport on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. about a small aircraft making an emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway, Virginia State Police said in a news release.

Dulles Airport received reports of a departed aircraft, Southern Airways Express flight 246, that landed off airport property on a nearby roadway, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson James Johnson said by email. The airport remains open for takeoffs and landings, Johnson said.

A Southern Airways Express plane was scheduled to depart Dulles for Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at 12:45 p.m., according to FlightAware.

There were seven people on board the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan, according to Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA will investigate.

United States News

Associated Press

DNA proves a long-dead man attacked 3 girls in Indiana nearly 50 years ago, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who died in a Texas prison decades ago has been identified as the person who abducted and stabbed three Indiana girls and left them in a cornfield nearly 50 years ago, police said, citing DNA evidence. The girls, ages 11, 13 and 14, survived the attack, but “a clear suspect” […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania school district votes to reinstate Native American logo criticized as insensitive

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — A school board in southern Pennsylvania has voted to reinstate the district’s old mascot logo portraying a Native American fighter, despite criticism that it’s outdated and culturally insensitive. The Southern York County School District voted 7-2 on Thursday to bring back the logo, which had been retired in April 2021 […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Illinois high court hands lawmakers a rare pension-overhaul victory

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday endorsed the consolidation of local police and firefighter pension systems, a rare victory in a yearslong battle to find an answer to the state’s besieged retirement accounts. The court’s unanimous opinion rejected claims by three dozen working and retired police officers and firefighters from across […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ousted Florida Republican chair cleared of rape allegation, but police seek video voyeurism charge

Police cleared the ousted chair of the Florida Republican Party of rape allegations on Friday, but said they have asked prosecutors to charge him with illegally video recording the sexual encounter he had with a female acquaintance. The Sarasota Police Department said in a statement that a review of a cellphone video Christian Ziegler made […]

2 hours ago

Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan...

Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers pass new congressional map with second majority-Black district

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Legislature passed a congressional map with a second majority-Black district on Friday, marking a win for Democrats and civil rights groups after a legal battle and political tug-of-war that spanned nearly two years. Democrats have long fought for a second majority-minority district among Louisiana’s six congressional districts — […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Manslaughter charges dismissed against Detroit officer who punched man during confrontation

DETROIT (AP) — A manslaughter charge has been dismissed against a former Detroit police officer accused of causing the death of a 71-year-old man by punching him in the face and causing him to fall to the ground, prosecutors said. District Court Judge Kenneth King cited insufficient evidence during a preliminary hearing for Juwan Brown […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Plane makes emergency landing on a highway northern Virginia after taking off from Dulles airport