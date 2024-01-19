Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Collision near Interstate 10 ties up traffic in south Valley during morning commute

Jan 19, 2024, 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:18 am

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 near State Route 347 south of metro Phoenix...

A crash near Interstate 10 tied up traffic in the south Valley during the morning commute Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A crash near Interstate 10 tied up traffic in the south Valley during the morning commute Friday.

One patient was hospitalized after the two-vehicle collision on northbound State Route 347 before it becomes Queen Creek Road at I-10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

In the aftermath of the crash, which occurred around 6:40 a.m., vehicles on northbound SR 347 were prevented from entering westbound I-10 in the direction of metro Phoenix.

Motorists instead had to take eastbound I-10 down to Riggs Road, about 3 miles in the opposite direction, before they could head toward the Valley.

The eastbound I-10 exit ramp at SR 347 was also closed.

The detours created backups on eastbound I-10 that stretched into Chandler near the Loop 202. Northbound SR 347 also saw significant delays through the Gila River Indian Reservation.

Motorists who normally take SR 347 from the Maricopa area to I-10 on the way into the Phoenix area were advised to take Riggs or Casa Blanca roads to the interstate instead.

There was no estimated time for when the restrictions would be lifted.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

