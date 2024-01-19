PHOENIX — Police arrested two minors for causing over $40,000 in vandalism damage earlier in the week at a charter school in Scottsdale, authorities said Thursday.

The two boys vandalized BASIS Scottsdale near 124th Street and Shea Boulevard on Sunday, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Surveillance cameras caught the two boys entering the school grounds by going under a fence, police said.

How did the boys allegedly inflict the vandalism damage?

The boys allegedly threw rocks and destroyed over 30 windows.

Officials with Scottsdale Police’s school resource unit arrested the two offenders.

Charged for aggravated criminal damage and trespass will be filed with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office once authorities have collected more evidence, police said.

Authorities didn’t say if the two juveniles were students at the school.

A spokesperson with BASIS Scottsdale previously told KTAR News 92.3 FM this was the third time the school has been vandalized in the past 13 or 14 months.

