Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US election commission loses another executive director as critical election year begins

Jan 16, 2024, 5:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The federal agency that develops standards for voting equipment and provides a wide range of assistance to state and local election officials is searching for its fourth leader since 2019.

The departure of Election Assistance Commission executive director Steven Frid, confirmed by the agency on Tuesday, comes just as voting begins in the U.S. presidential election.

Frid held the position for less than a year and was the agency’s third executive director in three years. The EAC’s chief information officer will serve as acting executive director while a search for a permanent replacement is underway, the EAC commissioners said in a statement.

“The EAC Commissioners and staff remain committed to carrying out the mission and vision of the agency and continuing to serve election officials and voters, especially as we move into a critical election year in 2024,” the agency said.

The executive director, along with the general counsel, are the agency’s top two staff positions and have experienced heavy turnover since 2019. The officials who held those roles at the time were not rehired when their contracts expired, and the agency hired replacements in 2020. By February, both replacements had left for other agencies.

The positions were staffed on a temporary basis until Frid was appointed to replace the interim executive director a year ago. He had previously worked as security director of the U.S. Department of Education’s federal student aid office, according to the EAC. He also had worked for the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Office of Personnel Management.

The EAC now heads into a major election year without an executive director or general counsel. Frid could not immediately be reached for comment. His departure was first reported by the news outlet Votebeat.

The bipartisan “hanging chad” debacle in Florida during the 2000 presidential election.

The agency’s mission includes assisting election officials nationwide and helping them meet requirements of the 2002 law. It also adopts voluntary voting system guidelines, helps certify voting systems and maintains national mail voter registration forms.

Since the 2016 election, the agency also oversees federal money set aside by Congress to bolster election security.

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

Associated Press

Man gets 65 years in prison for Des Moines school shooting that killed 2 students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge sentenced an Iowa man to 65 years in prison Thursday for killing two students at a Des Moines alternative school and injuring the program’s founder. Polk County District Judge Larry McLellan sentenced Preston Walls, 19, to consecutive terms for his September conviction on charges of second-degree murder, voluntary […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

CDC expands warning about charcuterie meat trays as salmonella cases double

Federal health officials are expanding a warning about salmonella poisoning tied to charcuterie meat snack trays sold at Sam’s Club and Costco stores. At least 47 people in 22 states have been sickened and 10 people have been hospitalized after eating Busseto brand and Fratelli Beretta brand meats, officials with the Centers for Disease Control […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ben & Jerry’s and Vermont scoop shop employees reach contract agreement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has reached its first contract agreement with workers at a retail shop in the Vermont city where it was founded after the employees petitioned to unionize last year, Scoopers United and the brand announced Thursday. About 40 workers at the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man arrested in series of New York City stabbings, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have arrested a hospital worker from Queens after a series of recent stabbings, officials announced Thursday. NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban described the six attacks over the past 10 days, none of which were fatal, as “random, unmotivated violence” at a news conference. Jermain Rigueur, a 27-year-old greeter […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Denise Huskins, left, and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn listen as their attorneys speak at a ne...

Associated Press

Kidnapping of California woman that police called a hoax gets new attention with Netflix documentary

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The ordeal of Denise Huskins, whose kidnapping from her boyfriend’s Northern California home was first dismissed as a hoax by law enforcement, is getting renewed attention as the subject of a new Netflix docuseries, “American Nightmare.” Here’s a look at the facts of the case, which captivated the country: THE KIDNAPPING […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Court ruling could mean freedom for hundreds serving life sentences in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — More than 250 people serving life prison sentences will get an opportunity for shorter terms after a major decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals, attorneys said Thursday. A 2022 ruling that bars automatic life sentences for people who were 18 at the time of a murder can be applied retroactively to […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

US election commission loses another executive director as critical election year begins