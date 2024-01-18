Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Three months after former reality TV star sentenced for fraud, her ex-boyfriend is also accused

Jan 18, 2024, 1:53 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former professional basketball player whose ex-girlfriend was sentenced to prison last year for fraud is now facing his own federal indictment, accusing him of falsifying applications for pandemic relief loans.

The indictment of Lorenzo Gordon, 40, comes three months after his former girlfriend, Brittish Williams, was sentenced to four years in prison for fraud-related felonies, which also included schemes connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams pleaded guilty to five charges in May and was sentenced in October.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Williams was arrested last week after failing to report to federal prison in West Virginia.

Gordon is charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of theft of government property, the Post-Dispatch reported. He is accused of lying on COVID-19 business relief applications about how long he had operated two businesses, how much money they made, and whether he was the sole owner of a janitorial company.

Federal prosecutors say Gordon collected nearly $273,000 unlawfully, the newspaper reported, citing charging documents.

Gordon is originally from St. Louis and played basketball at Illinois State. He played professionally in France, Germany, Turkey and Israel. He does not have a listed phone number and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Williams first appeared on the VH1 reality show “Basketball Wives” in 2014 when she and Gordon were dating. They later broke up but have a child together.

United States News

Associated Press

Court upholds block on Texas law requiring school book vendors to provide sexual content ratings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An order blocking the enforcement of a Texas law requiring vendors to evaluate and rate the sexual content of books they sell, or have sold, to schools has been upheld by a federal appeals court. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said opponents of the law are […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Florida Senate passes bills seeking to expand health care availability

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to streamline regulations and offer incentives to help make health care more accessible under two bills unanimously passed by the Senate, votes that quickly pushed forward Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s top session priority. The bills passed Thursday would make it easier for foreign doctors and out-of-state health […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Trial underway for man charged in road rage shooting death of California boy

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors Thursday that a murder defendant acted callously in killing a 6-year-old boy in a car-to-car shooting on a Southern California freeway. Marcus Eriz, who is now 26, is charged with killing Aiden Leos while the boy’s mother was driving him to kindergarten in Orange County. Authorities […]

2 hours ago

Protestors rally outside of the Indiana House chamber against House Bill 1002, which defines antise...

Associated Press

Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances to state Senate

INDIANPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill Thursday that defines antisemitism as religious discrimination in the state education code, repeating a 2023 vote after a similar bill died in the state Senate. Backers hope the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing war in Gaza have spurred renewed support […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Queen Latifah to join The Rolling Stones at 2024 Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Country music singer Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Queen Latifah and New Orleans’ own Jon Batiste are among the star power set to join The Rolling Stones as headliners of this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, organizers announced Thursday. The event will take place over two weekends, starting April 25 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nevada high court says it won’t reconsider ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse’s case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court won’t reconsider former “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse’s request to dismiss a sprawling indictment that accuses him of leading a cult, taking underage wives and sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls. “Rehearing denied,” two of three justices who heard oral arguments last November said in […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Three months after former reality TV star sentenced for fraud, her ex-boyfriend is also accused