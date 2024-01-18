Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances to state Senate

Jan 18, 2024, 12:19 PM

Protestors rally outside of the Indiana House chamber against House Bill 1002, which defines antise...

Protestors rally outside of the Indiana House chamber against House Bill 1002, which defines antisemitism and bans its teaching at Indiana schools, Thursday, Jan 18, 2024, in Indianapolis. Opponents to the bill say it could be used to shut down support for Palestine and criticism of Israel. The bill was passed unanimously and now advances to the state Senate. (AP Photo/Isabella Volmert)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Isabella Volmert)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill Thursday that defines antisemitism as religious discrimination in the state education code, repeating a 2023 vote after a similar bill died in the state Senate.

Backers hope the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing war in Gaza have spurred renewed support for the bill this legislative session. State lawmakers across the country are expected to use annual legislative sessions for various symbolic and policy proposals centered on the war.

Indiana House Republicans included the bill, for the 2024 session. The legislation — largely aimed at higher education — would define antisemitism as religious discrimination and “provide educational opportunities free of religious discrimination.”

At a committee hearing this month, lawmakers heard passionate testimony from dozens of people, including high schoolers, undergraduate and graduate students in Indiana.

Advocates for the bill said instances of antisemitism have increased at college campuses in Indiana since the Oct. 7 attack, when militants stormed into Israel from Gaza, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing around 250 people.

Supporters of the legislation say a working definition of antisemitism in the state education code has been wanting long before October. Opponents of the bill worry it will be used to silence support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel.

The language of the bill currently says antisemitism “does not include criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country.” Critics say the provision is vague and will not adequately protect students, faculty and others who are critical of Israel military operations in Gaza, where more than 24,000 people have been killed since Oct. 7.

About 30 people gathered outside of the House chamber Thursday to protest the measure, and one protestor was removed from the gallery before the vote.

Yaqoub Saadeh, 21, president of the Middle Eastern Student Association at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis, said the legislation will infringe on academic freedom and his ability to speak out against Israel.

“I don’t need to feel like as a student I’m going to be either censored or attacked or harassed,” he said.

The House unanimously passed a bill with the same language during the 2023 legislative session. The 2024 bill now goes to the Senate, where it failed to get a committee hearing last year.

House Speaker Todd Huston, a Republican, told reporters Thursday he was “thrilled” about the unanimous vote.

“We feel good about what the House has done and we’ll leave it up to our Senate colleagues,” he said.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, a Republican, has said his caucus would take a look at the bill should it pass to his chamber.

“The world’s a little bit of a different place than it was even last year,” he told reporters at a press conference Jan. 11.

In at least eight statehouses across the country, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers — sometimes working together — have introduced measures to define antisemitism. Some of the measures were introduced after the Oct. 7 attack. Others were on the agenda before that: Arkansas passed such a law early last year and one chamber of legislatures in both Georgia and South Carolina did, too.

Bills are also pending in at least Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and South Dakota.

Lawmakers have also introduced scores of resolutions condemning the Oct. 7 attacks and supporting Israel. Some have pushed bills that would go further. For example, a measure being pushed in Florida would require students who “promote a foreign terrorist organization” to pay out-of-state tuition at public universities. New Jersey lawmakers have proposed reimbursing state residents who left Israel after the attacks.

In Iowa, a resolution to reaffirm support for Israel passed by voice vote Thursday in the House, as other states have done. The Republican-led act condemned Hamas, saying Israel should “oppose any pressure to enact a ceasefire before the State of Israel has secured its safety.”

State Rep. Sami Scheetz, an Arab American of Syrian and Palestinian descent whose district includes Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said the resolution will not change the outcome of the conflict. Scheetz said he voted against the resolution that the “hyper-partisan” Republican majority brought without any consultation with Democrats.

“This is not justice that will lead to a lasting peace,” Scheetz said, citing statistics on the more than 24,000 Palestinians killed and millions displaced. “Republicans in the Legislature stood for partisanship and exclusion instead of peace, justice and nonviolence for all.”

Iowa passed a law in 2022 to enshrine the definition of antisemitism in the state code. Thursday’s resolution in the House includes a call for law enforcement to “remain vigilant” in protecting Israeli Americans.

___

Associated Press writers Hannah Fingerhut in Des Moines, Iowa, and Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Ben & Jerry’s and Vermont scoop shop employees reach contract agreement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has reached its first contract agreement with workers at a retail shop in the Vermont city where it was founded after the employees petitioned to unionize last year, Scoopers United and the brand announced Thursday. About 40 workers at the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man arrested in series of New York City stabbings, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have arrested a hospital worker from Queens after a series of recent stabbings, officials announced Thursday. NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban described the six attacks over the past 10 days, none of which were fatal, as “random, unmotivated violence” at a news conference. Jermain Rigueur, a 27-year-old greeter […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - Denise Huskins, left, and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn listen as their attorneys speak at a ne...

Associated Press

Kidnapping of California woman that police called a hoax gets new attention with Netflix documentary

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The ordeal of Denise Huskins, whose kidnapping from her boyfriend’s Northern California home was first dismissed as a hoax by law enforcement, is getting renewed attention as the subject of a new Netflix docuseries, “American Nightmare.” Here’s a look at the facts of the case, which captivated the country: THE KIDNAPPING […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Court ruling could mean freedom for hundreds serving life sentences in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — More than 250 people serving life prison sentences will get an opportunity for shorter terms after a major decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals, attorneys said Thursday. A 2022 ruling that bars automatic life sentences for people who were 18 at the time of a murder can be applied retroactively to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to 3 years of probation for making threatening call to US House member

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call to a member of Congress was sentenced in federal court to three years of probation on Thursday. Allan Poller was a Keene State College student when he was accused of calling the office of a U.S. House member […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Three months after former reality TV star sentenced for fraud, her ex-boyfriend is also accused

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former professional basketball player whose ex-girlfriend was sentenced to prison last year for fraud is now facing his own federal indictment, accusing him of falsifying applications for pandemic relief loans. The indictment of Lorenzo Gordon, 40, comes three months after his former girlfriend, Brittish Williams, was sentenced to four years […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances to state Senate