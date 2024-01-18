Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman in Chandler

Jan 18, 2024, 1:00 PM

Dexter Deshon Leroy Greyer is accused of assaulting a victim near Warner and Dobson roads on the morning of Jan. 5, 2024. (MCSO Mugshot)

(MCSO Mugshot)

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Chandler earlier this month, authorities said.

Dexter Deshon Leroy Greyer is accused of assaulting the victim near Warner and Dobson roads on the morning of Jan. 5, according to the Chandler Police Department.

He was arrested at his home after detectives connected him to the assault, police said.

There was no indication Greyer and the suspect knew each other prior to the incident.

Greyer was booked on four counts of sexual assault, three counts of kidnapping, one count of sexual abuse and one count of criminal damage.

Greyer also had multiple unrelated outstanding warrants upon his arrest.

No other information was available.

