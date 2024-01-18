Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Queen Latifah to join The Rolling Stones at 2024 Jazz Fest

Jan 18, 2024, 11:54 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Country music singer Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Queen Latifah and New Orleans’ own Jon Batiste are among the star power set to join The Rolling Stones as headliners of this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, organizers announced Thursday.

The event will take place over two weekends, starting April 25 and ending May 5.

Also playing at this year’s festival are Hozier, The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Bonnie Raitt, Earth, Wind & Fire, Widespread Panic, Rhiannon Giddens, Fantasia, The Beach Boys, Irma Thomas, Steel Pulse, KEM, Jeffrey Osborne, Big Freedia and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. There also will be a celebration of Jimmy Buffett, who died last September, with the Coral Reefer Band.

Organizers announced last fall that The Rolling Stones would headline the festival on Thursday, May 2, as part of the group’s North American tour. Because they’re appearing on what would traditionally have been “Locals Thursday” at the festival, Jazz Fest added a day to the beginning of this year’s event. The 2024 Locals Thursday is now April 25. That day’s tickets will be $50 for Louisiana residents.

At the Cultural Exchange Pavilion this year, Jazz Fest will highlight the music and culture of Colombia with 17 bands performing Colombian salsa, cumbia, champeta and other regional genres. There also will be Colombian artists, food vendors selling traditional dishes and daily parades.

United States News

Associated Press

Ben & Jerry’s and Vermont scoop shop employees reach contract agreement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has reached its first contract agreement with workers at a retail shop in the Vermont city where it was founded after the employees petitioned to unionize last year, Scoopers United and the brand announced Thursday. About 40 workers at the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man arrested in series of New York City stabbings, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have arrested a hospital worker from Queens after a series of recent stabbings, officials announced Thursday. NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban described the six attacks over the past 10 days, none of which were fatal, as “random, unmotivated violence” at a news conference. Jermain Rigueur, a 27-year-old greeter […]

39 minutes ago

FILE - Denise Huskins, left, and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn listen as their attorneys speak at a ne...

Associated Press

Kidnapping of California woman that police called a hoax gets new attention with Netflix documentary

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The ordeal of Denise Huskins, whose kidnapping from her boyfriend’s Northern California home was first dismissed as a hoax by law enforcement, is getting renewed attention as the subject of a new Netflix docuseries, “American Nightmare.” Here’s a look at the facts of the case, which captivated the country: THE KIDNAPPING […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Court ruling could mean freedom for hundreds serving life sentences in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — More than 250 people serving life prison sentences will get an opportunity for shorter terms after a major decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals, attorneys said Thursday. A 2022 ruling that bars automatic life sentences for people who were 18 at the time of a murder can be applied retroactively to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to 3 years of probation for making threatening call to US House member

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call to a member of Congress was sentenced in federal court to three years of probation on Thursday. Allan Poller was a Keene State College student when he was accused of calling the office of a U.S. House member […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Three months after former reality TV star sentenced for fraud, her ex-boyfriend is also accused

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former professional basketball player whose ex-girlfriend was sentenced to prison last year for fraud is now facing his own federal indictment, accusing him of falsifying applications for pandemic relief loans. The indictment of Lorenzo Gordon, 40, comes three months after his former girlfriend, Brittish Williams, was sentenced to four years […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Queen Latifah to join The Rolling Stones at 2024 Jazz Fest