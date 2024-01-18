Watch: Video shows light rail train crashing into garbage truck in downtown Mesa
Jan 18, 2024, 10:00 AM
PHOENIX – Dramatic video was released Wednesday of a light rail train crashing into a garbage truck in downtown Mesa earlier this month.
The 16-second clip provided by the Mesa Police Department shows a Valley Metro train smashing into the side of a blue Waste Connections of Arizona truck.
The train partially derailed after the impact, which knocked the truck onto its side.
The Jan. 3 incident remains under investigation. Police previously said the train ran a red light, although no citations had been issued as of Wednesday.
The light rail operator was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures, but no other injuries were reported.
The truck was going north on Robson through a green light at Main Street when the westbound train rammed into it.
Light rail service was knocked out in central Mesa for several hours after the collision.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.