Watch: Video shows light rail train crashing into garbage truck in downtown Mesa

Jan 18, 2024, 10:00 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Dramatic video was released Wednesday of a light rail train crashing into a garbage truck in downtown Mesa earlier this month.

The 16-second clip provided by the Mesa Police Department shows a Valley Metro train smashing into the side of a blue Waste Connections of Arizona truck.

The train partially derailed after the impact, which knocked the truck onto its side.

The Jan. 3 incident remains under investigation. Police previously said the train ran a red light, although no citations had been issued as of Wednesday.

The light rail operator was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures, but no other injuries were reported.

The truck was going north on Robson through a green light at Main Street when the westbound train rammed into it.

Light rail service was knocked out in central Mesa for several hours after the collision.

