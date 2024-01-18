Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Solidly GOP Indiana doesn’t often see competitive primaries for governor. This year is different

Jan 17, 2024, 10:09 PM

FILE - U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces that he will for Indiana governor in 2024, Dec. 12, ...

FILE - U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces that he will for Indiana governor in 2024, Dec. 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. In an unusually crowded gubernatorial primary, five Republican candidates in Indiana, including Braun, are trying to stand out before the election day in May 2024. The race is expected to be the most expensive in the office's history, with millions raised and spent over the last year according to campaign finance reports filed Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a state as solidly Republican as Indiana, the May primary is the real competition.

Four months out, five candidates are still jockeying for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in an unusually crowed field. Annual campaign finance reports filed Wednesday reflect a multimillion-dollar race that has become a competition of who can out-conservative the others for primary votes in a state with historically low turnout.

Two-term Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, cannot run again because of term limits. Indiana’s primary is May 7.

“In Indiana, we are not used to seeing competitive primaries,” said Gregory Shufeldt, a professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis.

Shufeldt said the crowded field could be a result of interest in state government roles, rather than a career in a Congress bogged with gridlock in the recent years. First-term U.S. Sen. Mike Braun’s decision to join the gubernatorial race opened up his seat, and many expect U.S. Rep Jim Banks, a Republican, to easily fill it.

Braun’s close allegiance to former President Donald Trump helped propel his Senate win in 2018 and has given him statewide name recognition. Braun ended 2023 with a healthy $4 million in the bank, according to finance reports, and has Trump’s endorsement again this year.

Touting similar name recognition is Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, whose ambitious plan to eliminate the state income tax is one of the most divisive subjects in the race so far. “Axe the Tax” has been decried by the other candidates to some degree as unrealistic and untimely.

Holcomb has not endorsed a successor, including Crouch. And Crouch has rarely evoked Holcomb, whose popularity took a hit over some COVID-19 restrictions such as a statewide mask mandate. Crouch has, rather, relied on her record of statewide and county service and pitched a focus on mental health and addiction services.

Her campaign reported ending 2023 with $3.7 million in the bank.

Shufeldt called Crouch’s politics “pragmatic” conservatism, similar to Indiana’s past two governors.

“It’s a contest between conservative, very conservative and extremely conservative,” he said of the race.

Curtis Hill, the embattled former attorney general, has appealed to the Trump conservative base with his campaign rhetoric.

Hill lost the Republican nomination for reelection in 2020 following allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party. He denied the accusations, but the Indiana Supreme Court temporarily suspended his license after finding “by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery” against three female legislative staffers and a state lawmaker.

He and Braun have been the most vocal on topics pertaining to issues contested in national elections, such as immigration and border security.

Shufeldt said Holcomb and former Gov. Mitchell Daniels, who served two terms before former Vice President Mike Pence, generally avoided stepping into “cultural issues” and focused more on school vouchers and economic development.

“I think a Braun or Hill governorship probably puts cultural issues more front and center,” he said.

However, Hill ended the year millions of dollars behind the competition, reporting about $123,000 in cash on hand.

The other Republican candidates, Brad Chambers and Eric Doden, have similar resumes. Both have led the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, a quasi-governmental agency, and have focused their campaigning on Indiana’s economic future.

Doden’s “Main Street Initiative” — focused on reviving and retaining the economy of Indiana’s small towns — is the backbone of his campaign. Chambers has repeatedly touted Indiana’s economic growth during his recent time as secretary of commerce. Both have directed messaging toward supporting law enforcement.

Chambers, who entered the race last of the bunch in August, raised over $8.5 million in 2023 and contributed $5 million himself. He ended the year with $2.91 million in the bank, according to records.

Doden threw his name in the ring as early as 2021 and reported over $1 million in cash on hand at the end of 2023. His campaign said he has raised $5 million to date.

While the race is expected to be the most expensive in Indiana history for the office, its unlikely to boost turnout, said Laura Wilson, professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis. Indiana historically has low voter turnout; 24% of those registered voted in the 2020 primary. Fundraising might matter the most to Doden and Chambers, who lack the name recognition of the other candidates.

On the Democratic side of the ballot, former Indiana schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick is running a longshot bid to flip the state’s top office. McCormick split from the GOP over education policy and later changed her party affiliation after her term ended in early 2021. Libertarian Donald Rainwater and Republican Jamie Reitenour are also campaigning for the office.

Wilson expected the race to soon turn to more political topics including abortion and support for Trump.

“For some voters, I think, this race unfortunately is going to be somewhat of an afterthought because the focus nationally is going to be so heavy on the presidential,” Wilson said.

United States News

FILE - Sailors and marines line the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it...

Associated Press

Some US states and NYC succeed in getting 2020 census numbers double-checked and increased

Illinois is adding tens of thousands of people to its population total, and California is getting misplaced sailors on an aircraft carrier put in the right location, after successfully asking for a review of their 2020 census figures. New York City also appears to have gotten an additional 1,090 people added to its population total […]

8 minutes ago

A Palestinian child wounded during the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip receives treatment at ...

Associated Press

UN: Palestinians are dying in hospitals as estimated 60,000 wounded overwhelm remaining doctors

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Palestinians are dying every day in Gaza’s overwhelmed remaining hospitals which can’t deal with the estimated 60,000 injured people and daily arrival of hundreds more hurt in Israeli’s military offensive, a U.N. health emergency expert said Wednesday, while a doctor with the International Rescue Committee called the situation in Gaza’s hospitals […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Hawaii lawmakers open new legislative session with eyes on wildfire prevention and housing

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers on Wednesday opened a new session of the state Legislature vowing to address glaring problems laid bare by the deadly wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina in August: the threat posed by wildfires and the lack of affordable housing. Lahaina is still in ruins as the cleanup proceeds […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Spiritual adviser at first nitrogen gas execution asks Alabama for safeguards to protect witnesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The spiritual adviser for an Alabama prisoner set to be the first person executed with nitrogen gas has asked the state prison system to provide additional precautions to ensure the safety of bystanders and witnesses at the execution. The Rev. Jeff Hood, who will stand near Kenneth Smith during his execution, […]

4 hours ago

This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Air...

Associated Press

A federal official says the part that blew off a jetliner was made in Malaysia by a Boeing supplier

The panel that blew out of an Alaska Airlines jetliner this month was manufactured in Malaysia by Boeing’s leading supplier, the head of the agency investigating the incident said Wednesday. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said her agency will look into how the part was produced by Spirit AeroSystems and installed […]

4 hours ago

E. Jean Carroll, right, holds her umbrella as she arrives, with her attorney Roberta Kaplan, left, ...

Associated Press

Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies

Donald Trump was threatened with expulsion from his Manhattan civil trial Wednesday after he repeatedly ignored a warning to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll testified that he shattered her reputation after she accused him of sexual abuse.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Solidly GOP Indiana doesn’t often see competitive primaries for governor. This year is different