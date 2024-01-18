Phoenix police officer seriously injured after responding to robbery
Jan 17, 2024, 10:13 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was seriously injured after responding to a robbery on Wednesday evening, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
When police arrived at the scene, near 2nd Way and Dunlap Avenue, shortly after 7:30 p.m., they tried talking to a male and female suspect.
A male suspect then ran away and multiple officers chased him. After a struggle, officers eventually caught and arrested the man before also arresting the female suspect.
One officer and the male suspect were then taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer is expected to recover.
Once the male suspect is released, he will be booked into jail on multiple charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.