Phoenix police officer seriously injured after responding to robbery

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was seriously injured after responding to a robbery on Wednesday evening, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, near 2nd Way and Dunlap Avenue, shortly after 7:30 p.m., they tried talking to a male and female suspect.

A male suspect then ran away and multiple officers chased him. After a struggle, officers eventually caught and arrested the man before also arresting the female suspect.

One officer and the male suspect were then taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer is expected to recover.

Once the male suspect is released, he will be booked into jail on multiple charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

