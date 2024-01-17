Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Texas man kills self after fatally shooting four, including his 8-year-old niece

Jan 17, 2024, 4:06 PM

This Texas DMV Drivers License photo provided by Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office shows Alrick “Shawn” Barrett, in 2022. Barrett fatally shot his estranged wife and three other relatives, including his 8-year-old niece, at a home in suburban Houston over the weekend before killing himself, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — A man fatally shot his estranged wife and three other relatives, including his 8-year-old niece, at a home in suburban Houston over the weekend before killing himself, authorities said Wednesday.

Alrick “Shawn” Barrett, 46, opened fire at the home just before 7 a.m. Saturday after returning his young child from a visit, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said at a news conference. Fagan said that after arriving at the home, Barrett told his estranged wife that he wanted to reunite, but she refused.

Deputies responded to the home after getting a call from a 13-year-old boy in the home, Fagan said. The sheriff’s office said the teen is Barrett’s nephew.

The sheriff’s office said that the 13-year-old and Barrett’s 7-year-old child hid during the shooting and were not harmed. The mother of Barrett’s estranged wife was also in the home and was unharmed.

In addition to killing his niece and estranged wife, who was 44, Barrett also killed her 43-year-old brother and 46-year-old sister, according to the sheriff’s office. Fagan said he was not immediately releasing the names of those killed.

Fagan said that some of the family members lived in the home and others were visiting.

He said that last January, authorities had responded to a disturbance call because of a verbal argument between Barrett and his estranged wife. Fagan said that they were still looking into Barrett’s background but so far hadn’t found any further interaction between their office and Barrett.

The sheriff’s office said that since it remains an ongoing investigation, details about the weapon Barrett used are not available at this time.

United States News

Associated Press

Hawaii lawmakers open new legislative session with eyes on wildfire prevention and housing

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers on Wednesday opened a new session of the state Legislature vowing to address glaring problems laid bare by the deadly wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina in August: the threat posed by wildfires and the lack of affordable housing. Lahaina is still in ruins as the cleanup proceeds […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Spiritual adviser at first nitrogen gas execution asks Alabama for safeguards to protect witnesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The spiritual adviser for an Alabama prisoner set to be the first person executed with nitrogen gas has asked the state prison system to provide additional precautions to ensure the safety of bystanders and witnesses at the execution. The Rev. Jeff Hood, who will stand near Kenneth Smith during his execution, […]

29 minutes ago

This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Air...

Associated Press

A federal official says the part that blew off a jetliner was made in Malaysia by a Boeing supplier

The panel that blew out of an Alaska Airlines jetliner this month was manufactured in Malaysia by Boeing’s leading supplier, the head of the agency investigating the incident said Wednesday. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said her agency will look into how the part was produced by Spirit AeroSystems and installed […]

1 hour ago

E. Jean Carroll, right, holds her umbrella as she arrives, with her attorney Roberta Kaplan, left, ...

Associated Press

Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies

Donald Trump was threatened with expulsion from his Manhattan civil trial Wednesday after he repeatedly ignored a warning to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll testified that he shattered her reputation after she accused him of sexual abuse.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Severed hand found in the pocket of man suspected of killing woman in Colorado, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman in Colorado had a severed hand in his pocket when he was arrested, according to police. Solomon Martinez, a security guard, was arrested at work on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of the woman, whose body was discovered in a creek Jan. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Pentagon in Washington, March 27, 2008. The Defense Department will install solar panels...

Associated Press

Pentagon to install rooftop solar panels as Biden pushes clean energy in federal buildings

The Defense Department will install solar panels on the Pentagon, part of the Biden administration's plan to promote clean energy and “reestablish the federal government as a sustainability leader.”

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Texas man kills self after fatally shooting four, including his 8-year-old niece