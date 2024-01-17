Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US woman gets 26 years in prison for helping kill her mother in Bali and stuffing body in a suitcase

Jan 16, 2024, 10:05 PM

FILE - Heather Mack from Chicago, Ill., stands inside a cell before a trial in Bali, Indonesia, Wed...

FILE - Heather Mack from Chicago, Ill., stands inside a cell before a trial in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 11, 2015. Mack, who pleaded guilty to helping kill her own mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase during a luxury vacation in Bali was sentenced by a federal judge, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, to 26 years in prison. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — An American woman who pleaded guilty to helping kill her own mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase during a luxury vacation in Bali was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years in prison.

Judge Matthew Kennelly gave Mack credit for the approximately two years she spent in custody in Chicago awaiting trial since her return in 2021. Mack’s attorney Michael Leonard said her formal sentence will be around 23 years total.

Federal prisoners also get credit for good behavior, roughly 50 days for each year.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a 28-year prison sentence for Heather Mack for conspiring with her boyfriend to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack in 2014.

The government also wanted the 28-year-old Mack to get five years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution of $262,708. In a filing last week, prosecutors said the recommended sentence “is warranted and sufficient, but not greater than necessary to serve a just and appropriate punishment for Mack’s heinous crime.”

The sentencing hearing began Wednesday morning with testimony from Bill Wiese, Wiese-Mack’s brother and Mack’s uncle. He asked Kennelly to impose the maximum sentence possible, saying Mack has never shown remorse.

“If it were up to me, Heather would spend the rest of her life behind bars,” Wiese said.

Mack, who wore an orange jumpsuit, orange slip-on shoes and glasses, remained mostly impassive as her uncle spoke, occasionally looking at attendees and giving small smiles to some.

Mack pleaded guilty last June to one count of conspiring to kill von Wiese-Mack with her then-boyfriend to gain access to a $1.5 million trust fund. Prosecutors have said Mack, then 18 and pregnant, covered her mother’s mouth while Tommy Schaefer bludgeoned Wiese-Mack with a fruit bowl in a hotel room.

Prosecutors said Mack and Schaefer had planned the killing for months, and that video evidence showed Mack and Schaefer trying to get the small suitcase containing Wiese-Mack’s body into an Indonesian taxicab.

Mack, who lived with her mother in suburban Chicago’s Oak Park, served seven years of her 10-year Indonesian sentence for her 2015 conviction of being an accessory to Wiese-Mack’s murder. She was deported in 2021 and U.S. agents arrested her on her arrival at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Mack’s then-6-year-old daughter was with her when she was arrested. The girl was placed with a relative after a custody fight.

Mack’s lawyers had sought a 15-year prison term, but with credit for her seven years in the Indonesian prison. She was automatically credited for the more than two years she spent in custody in Chicago.

“For the taxpayers to incur the hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to incarcerate Ms. Mack for an extended period of time within the BOP is particularly unnecessary,” attorney Michael Leonard said in a recent court filing, referring to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The plea agreement called for a sentence of no more than 28 years and for two other charges against Mack to be dropped.

Schaefer was convicted of murder and he is serving an 18-year sentence in Indonesia. He is charged in the same U.S. indictment. His mother, Kia Walker, was in the courtroom Wednesday for Mack’s sentencing.

United States News

Associated Press

4 get decades in prison for girl’s plot that killed her mother and wounded her father

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Four young people have been sentenced to decades in prison for their roles as teenagers in an Illinois girl’s murder-for-hire plot that killed her mother and critically wounded her father. Prosecutors said during Tuesday’s hearing that Dahlia Bolin, then 15, initially sought out the three others to kill her father because […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

CNN’s new chief says the network needs to recapture the “swagger and innovation” of its youth

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s new chief executive says the company needs to recapture the “swagger and innovation” of its early days — and that, he says, increasingly means embracing a future outside of television. Mark Thompson, appointed CNN’s chief executive last fall after stints at The New York Times and BBC, outlined a strategy […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former ESPN sportscaster ejected from RV crash onto busy Southern California freeway and survives

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Former ESPN sportscaster Cordell Patrick was ejected from an RV crash onto a busy Southern California freeway this week and lived to tell about it. Covered in bandages, Patrick described the experience in hospital-bed interviews with Los Angeles-area TV news stations as he recovered from multiple broken bones. “It was […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Texas’ floating barrier between US and Mexico can stay for now, court rules in reversal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed an order requiring Texas to move a floating barrier on the Rio Grande that drew backlash from Mexico — the latest development in legal battles between the Biden administration and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over control of migration at the border. In December, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tree of Life synagogue demolition begins ahead of rebuilding site of deadly antisemitic attack

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Demolition got underway Wednesday at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, as part of the effort to reimagine the building to honor the 11 people who were killed there in 2018. The demolition work began slowly, with crews picking away at […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

ET welcome: Kentucky city beams message into space inviting extraterrestrial visitors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky city has come up with an out-of-this-world campaign to promote tourism. The Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau used an infrared laser to beam a message into space to invite extraterrestrial travelers. “The first thing you’ll notice as you descend through Earth’s atmosphere above Central Kentucky is the lush green […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

US woman gets 26 years in prison for helping kill her mother in Bali and stuffing body in a suitcase