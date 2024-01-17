Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

CNN’s new chief says the network needs to recapture the “swagger and innovation” of its youth

Jan 17, 2024, 1:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s new chief executive says the company needs to recapture the “swagger and innovation” of its early days — and that, he says, increasingly means embracing a future outside of television.

Mark Thompson, appointed CNN’s chief executive last fall after stints at The New York Times and BBC, outlined a strategy to his staff Wednesday that included a corporate restructuring but few external specifics on how that transformation will take place.

Once a “scrappy outsider,” CNN has been slow to respond to the reality of its primary television business shrinking, Thompson said in his memo. He was not made available for an on-the-record interview with The Associated Press.

“There’s currently too little innovation and risk-taking,” Thompson said in the memo. “Like so many other news players with a broadcast heritage, CNN’s linear services and even its website can sometimes have an old-fashioned and unadventurous feel as if the world has changed and they haven’t.”

CNN needs to follow the audience, and smartphones are where most people under 40 first turn for news, he said.

To change the thinking, Thompson said the current national, international and digital teams need to be combined into one unit, under the leadership of Virginia Moseley as executive editor. Mike McCarthy will become CNN’s managing editor.

Atlanta-based CNN is also hiring Alex MacCallum, currently chief revenue officer at The Washington Post, as an executive in charge of digital projects and services.

That’s where Thompson, known for establishing the digital subscription service that transformed the Times as a business the past decade, will look for sustained revenue at CNN. It’s not clear whether this will mean a paid subscription service or other products.

In the past, CNN hasn’t always “gone the extra mile to squeeze every bit of value from the outstanding news and other intellectual property we create,” he wrote. “No longer.”

He said the CNN.com website needs “drastic modernization.” The network also needs multiple digital projects to complement the CNN Max streaming service, he said.

With cord-cutting, the audience for cable television in the U.S. has fallen by one-fifth in the past two years, he said. CNN’s full-day ratings averaged 479,000 in 2023, down 15% from a year earlier. Fox News Channel’s 1.22 million was down 18% and MSNBC’s 780,000 was up 6%, according to the Nielsen company.

Thompson said CNN’s television personalities must find multiplatform audiences, and praised Anderson Cooper’s “All There Is” podcast about grief.

___

David Bauder covers media for The Associated Press. Follow him at http://twitter.com/dbauder

United States News

Associated Press

4 get decades in prison for girl’s plot that killed her mother and wounded her father

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Four young people have been sentenced to decades in prison for their roles as teenagers in an Illinois girl’s murder-for-hire plot that killed her mother and critically wounded her father. Prosecutors said during Tuesday’s hearing that Dahlia Bolin, then 15, initially sought out the three others to kill her father because […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former ESPN sportscaster ejected from RV crash onto busy Southern California freeway and survives

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Former ESPN sportscaster Cordell Patrick was ejected from an RV crash onto a busy Southern California freeway this week and lived to tell about it. Covered in bandages, Patrick described the experience in hospital-bed interviews with Los Angeles-area TV news stations as he recovered from multiple broken bones. “It was […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas’ floating barrier between US and Mexico can stay for now, court rules in reversal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed an order requiring Texas to move a floating barrier on the Rio Grande that drew backlash from Mexico — the latest development in legal battles between the Biden administration and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over control of migration at the border. In December, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Tree of Life synagogue demolition begins ahead of rebuilding site of deadly antisemitic attack

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Demolition got underway Wednesday at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, as part of the effort to reimagine the building to honor the 11 people who were killed there in 2018. The demolition work began slowly, with crews picking away at […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

ET welcome: Kentucky city beams message into space inviting extraterrestrial visitors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky city has come up with an out-of-this-world campaign to promote tourism. The Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau used an infrared laser to beam a message into space to invite extraterrestrial travelers. “The first thing you’ll notice as you descend through Earth’s atmosphere above Central Kentucky is the lush green […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he won’t sign a proposed ban on tackle football for kids under 12

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will not sign a proposed ban on tackle football for children under 12, ending advocates’ short-lived hopes of having the bill become law this year. “I will not sign legislation that bans youth tackle football,” Newsom said in a statement late Tuesday. “I am deeply […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

CNN’s new chief says the network needs to recapture the “swagger and innovation” of its youth