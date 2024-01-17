Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Alternative rockers Bush bringing greatest hits tour to Phoenix as ‘Sixteen Stone’ turns 30

Jan 17, 2024, 2:00 PM

Drummer Nik Hughes and Gavin Rossdale of Bush perform with Jerry Cantrell at the Honda Center on Ja...

Drummer Nik Hughes and Gavin Rossdale of Bush perform with Jerry Cantrell at the Honda Center on Jan. 13, 2024 in Anaheim, California. Bush is coming to Phoenix, with Cantrell on the bill, on Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Everything will be Zen when alternative rockers Bush stop in Phoenix this summer near the end of their 30th anniversary tour.

The Sept. 14 outdoor show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is the penultimate date for “Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour.” The tour is scheduled to conclude the next night in Los Angeles.

Bush will be joined in Phoenix by Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains co-founder) and Candlebox.

Presales began Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices start at $19.94 plus fees for lawn seats in honor of the 1994 release of “Sixteen Stone,” Bush’s landmark debut album.

What are Bush’s best-known songs?

“Sixteen Stone” introduced the British group to the world and included some of the post-grunge band’s best-known songs, including “Everything Zen,” “Glycerine” and “Machinehead.”

RELATED STORIES

Bush received its only Grammy Award nomination in 1997, when the song “Swallowed” was up for best hard rock performance. (The Smashing Pumpkins won for “The End Is The Beginning Is The End.”)

The Gavin Rossdale-fronted outfit broke up in 2002, but the group has been active since reuniting in 2010.

Bush’s most recent album of new music was 2022’s “The Art of Survival.” The band performed in February 2023 at the Van Buren in Phoenix while on the road supporting that release, according to setlist.fm.

The band issued “Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994–2023” last year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Queen Creek Police Chief says justice for Preston Lord on the way...

Serena O'Sullivan

‘There will be arrests’ in Preston Lord’s murder investigation, Queen Creek police chief vows

Justice for Preston Lord is on the way, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said during a Wednesday town meeting.

45 minutes ago

Carefree will unveil the two vehicles on Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., the fire department announced Tuesda...

KTAR.com

Carefree Fire Department invites public to celebrate debut of 2 new trucks

The Carefree Fire Department will dedicate two new vehicles -- an engine and a brush truck -- during a public celebration this week.

2 hours ago

Wynonna Judd performs at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on October 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. She i...

Arin Ducharme

Wynonna Judd among headliners for 34th Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival will return in March for two weekends with a host of country artists as headliners, including Wynonna Judd.

4 hours ago

Loop 101 was closed in Phoenix on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Southbound Loop 101 reopens in Phoenix following crash

The southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was temporarily closed in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon because of a crash, according to transportation officials.

5 hours ago

Suspect and drugs in side by side image....

KTAR.com

Arizona man arrested after narcotics, firearms seized from home

An Arizona man was arrested this week after firearms and thousands of fentanyl pills were confiscated from his home.

6 hours ago

ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow Contest is open until Jan. 25, 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

ADOT again giving public chance to name snowplows through contest

Get those creative juices flowing because the Arizona Department of Transportation is again asking the public to name some of its snowplows.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Alternative rockers Bush bringing greatest hits tour to Phoenix as ‘Sixteen Stone’ turns 30