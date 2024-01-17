PHOENIX – Everything will be Zen when alternative rockers Bush stop in Phoenix this summer near the end of their 30th anniversary tour.

The Sept. 14 outdoor show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is the penultimate date for “Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour.” The tour is scheduled to conclude the next night in Los Angeles.

Bush will be joined in Phoenix by Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains co-founder) and Candlebox.

Presales began Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices start at $19.94 plus fees for lawn seats in honor of the 1994 release of “Sixteen Stone,” Bush’s landmark debut album.

What are Bush’s best-known songs?

“Sixteen Stone” introduced the British group to the world and included some of the post-grunge band’s best-known songs, including “Everything Zen,” “Glycerine” and “Machinehead.”

Bush received its only Grammy Award nomination in 1997, when the song “Swallowed” was up for best hard rock performance. (The Smashing Pumpkins won for “The End Is The Beginning Is The End.”)

The Gavin Rossdale-fronted outfit broke up in 2002, but the group has been active since reuniting in 2010.

Bush’s most recent album of new music was 2022’s “The Art of Survival.” The band performed in February 2023 at the Van Buren in Phoenix while on the road supporting that release, according to setlist.fm.

The band issued “Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994–2023” last year.

