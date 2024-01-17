Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT again giving public chance to name snowplows through contest

Jan 17, 2024, 1:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow Contest is open until Jan. 25, 2024. (ADOT Photo) ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow Contest is open until Jan. 25, 2024. (ADOT Photo) ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow Contest is open until Jan. 25, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

PHOENIX — Get those creative juices flowing because the Arizona Department of Transportation is again asking the public to name some of its snowplows.

ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest runs through Jan. 25, with three of the department’s fleet of 200 to take on creative names based on the winning entries.

It’s the second year for the contest. The three winners the first go around were Alice Scooper, Snowguaro and Frost Responder.

“When winter storms hit, our snowplow operators work around the clock to make highway travel safe,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a press release.

“This contest is a fun way to create awareness about the vital work they do, share some tips for safe driving near snowplows – never pass the plow – and award bragging rights to a few creative Arizonans.”

How does ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest work?

People can submit unlimited entries and are asked to provide an email address in case of winning.

ADOT will then review all the submissions — last year there were over 5,000 — and whittle them down to 10-15 finalists.

The public will vote on the finalists. The three winning names will have a decal on the driver side of the snowplow cab.

ADOT snowplows traveled more than 1.2 million miles the previous winter, so expect the winning entries to be heavily seen in the snowy season.

