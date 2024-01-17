Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Vehicle fire closes transition ramp from SB I-17 to WB I-10 in Phoenix

Jan 17, 2024, 7:43 AM | Updated: 7:59 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


A vehicle burns on a Phoenix freeway ramp A vehicle burns on a Phoenix freeway ramp A vehicle smolders after catching fire on a Phoenix freeway ramp

PHOENIX – The transition ramp from southbound Interstate 17 to westbound I-10 in Phoenix was closed during morning rush hour Wednesday because of a vehicle fire, authorities said.

The fire was first reported on the “Stack” interchange, near 27th Avenue, around 7:10 a.m. There was no estimated time for when the ramp would reopen.

Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a pickup truck engulfed in flames, producing thick black smoke.

No other details were immediately available.

