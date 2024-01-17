Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Retail sales up 0.6% as strong job marked helped to fuel a strong holiday sales season

Jan 17, 2024, 6:41 AM

FILE - Shoppers visit the Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Dec. 13, 2023. On Wednesday, the Comme...

FILE - Shoppers visit the Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Dec. 13, 2023. On Wednesday, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for December. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending even more than expected in December, closing out the holiday season and the year on an upbeat tone.

Retail sales rose 0.6% in December compared with November’s 0.3% increase, according to the Commerce Department’s report issued Wednesday. The report signaled that shoppers may be able to keep fueling economic growth this year.

Sales at stores selling general merchandise rose 1.3%, while sellers of clothing and accessories saw business up 1.5%. Online sellers posted a 1.5% uptick. Furniture and home furnishings businesses had a 1% decline, reflecting a challenging housing market. Sales at restaurants were unchanged in December.

Economists had expected consumers to pull back on spending in the final three months of the year as credit card debt and delinquencies rise and savings fall. While consumers continue to face higher borrowing costs, tighter credit conditions and higher prices, spending is being fueled by a strong job market and rising wages.

Inflation has cooled significantly since peaking at 9.1% in mid-2022, but costs can still flare. Higher energy and housing prices boosted overall U.S. inflation in December, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s drive to slow inflation to its 2% target will likely remain a bumpy one.

Yet despite consumer spending that remained strong even when inflation was red hot, polls show many Americans are still pessimistic.

That disconnect, a likely hot topic in the 2024 elections, has confounded economists and political analysts. A major factor is the lingering financial and psychological effects of the worst bout of inflation in four decades. Much of the public remains exasperated by prices that, despite falling inflation, remain 17% higher than they were before prices began to surge.

Yet the holiday shopping season, the most critical for retailers, has turned out to be a decent one, according to some recent data.

Holiday sales from the beginning of November through Christmas Eve climbed 3.1%, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards.

While that’s less than half the 7.6% increase from a year earlier, this year’s sales are more in line with what is typical during the holiday season.

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, is expecting holiday sales to be up between 3% to 4% in November and December compared with the year-earlier period.

The government’s monthly retail sales report offers only a partial look at consumer spending; it doesn’t include many services, including health care, travel and hotel lodging.

___

AP Economics writer Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Live updates | A deal to get medicine to Hamas hostages includes aid for Gaza

Medicine for hostages was en route to Gaza on Wednesday after Qatar and France mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas — the first agreement between the two since a weeklong cease-fire broke down in November. The deal came more than 100 days into a conflict that shows no sign of ending and has sparked […]

4 hours ago

FILE - In this aerial photo is farmland in rural Solano County, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023. The people b...

Associated Press

Billionaire backers of new California city reveal map, details of proposed development

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Promoters of a secretive Silicon Valley-backed ballot initiative to build a new city on farmland between Sacramento and San Francisco are releasing more details of their plan as they submit paperwork Wednesday to qualify for the November election. California Forever, the company that stealthily snapped up more than $800 million of […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Qatar and France send medicine for hostages in Gaza as war rages on and regional tensions spike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas was en route to Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong cease-fire broke down in November. The medicines will be shipped through Egypt and delivered to […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Pacific Northwest hunkers down for ice and freezing rain, while other US regions also battle cold

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Parts of the Pacific Northwest were under an ice storm warning through Wednesday morning, threatening to add to the damage brought by a powerful winter storm that hit the region over the weekend. Area of southwest Washington and western Oregon — including that state’s largest cities of Portland, Salem and Eugene […]

7 hours ago

FILE - People participate in a sit-in demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war at De Longpre ...

Associated Press

How watermelon imagery, a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians, spread around the planet

Over the past three months, on banners and T-shirts and balloons and social media posts, one piece of imagery has emerged around the world in protests against the Israel-Hamas war: the watermelon. The colors of sliced watermelon — with red pulp, green-white rind and black seeds — are the same as those on the Palestinian […]

8 hours ago

FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington. The Suprem...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court takes up major challenges to the power of federal regulators

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday is taking up challenges by commercial fishermen to a fee requirement that could achieve a long-sought goal of business and conservative interests: limiting a wide swath of government regulations. Billions of dollars are potentially at stake in front of a court that, like the rest of the […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Retail sales up 0.6% as strong job marked helped to fuel a strong holiday sales season